May 24, 2026 at 11:59 AM

Editor's Review The Radio Jambo presenter was confirmed dead Sunday, May 24, after a bout of undisclosed illness.

Radio Africa Group is in mourning following the demise of its longstanding radio presenter, Diblo Kaberia.

Until his death on Sunday, May 24, Kaberia was a Swahili commentator and presenter on Radio Jambo, one of the flagship products of Radio Africa.

His death was revealed by his colleagues in the industry, among them Fred Arocho.

Arocho worked with the deceased before his move to a rival station.

"My brother and former workmate Diblo Kaberia Elmago is dead. A sad day indeed," said Arocho in a Facebook update.

Geoffrey Mwamburi from Royal Media Services also mourned the deceased.

"Sad to have received news that Radio Jambo Football Commentator Diblo Kaberia Elmago has passed on," said Mwamburi.

Diblo's death came after a while of being ill, with his illness yet to be disclosed.

Side-by-side photo of the late Diblo Kaberia.

He updated his audience on his health status three days ago when he asked for prayers owing to the condition he was in.

"I need your prayers, Mhakiki has been sick," he posted on Facebook on May 21.

Kenyans shared in the grief endured by Diblo's family and his friends, sending their condolences.

He was eulogised as a consummate and passionate broadcaster who captivated many with his commentaries.

"His voice, energy, and love for football will forever remain in the hearts of fans and listeners across the country. He made sports lively, entertaining, and united many through his exceptional commentary. May God grant his family and loved ones strength, comfort, and peace during this painful moment. Pole sana, Radio Jambo fraternity," said Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

"The passing of our colleague, Diblo Kaberia of Radio Jambo, is truly heartbreaking news for football lovers and radio listeners across the country. May his family, friends, colleagues, and loyal listeners find strength during this painful moment. Rest in peace, Diblo “El Mago” Kaberia," said veteran sports commentator Torome Tirike.

"Rest in peace, brother Diblo Kaberia," said Peter Kirumba, Diblo's one-time colleague.