Editor's Review The government has unveiled the Anderson Park Residence, an urban renewal project that has transformed the historic Anderson-Ofafa Estate in Kisumu into a modern high-density residential development.

The government has unveiled the Anderson Park Residence, an urban renewal project that has transformed the historic Anderson-Ofafa Estate in Kisumu into a modern high-density residential development.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said construction of the Anderson Park Residence began in July 2024.

According to the PS, the development replaces the 63-year-old Anderson-Ofafa Estate and represents one of the most significant housing renewal projects undertaken in Kisumu in recent years.

"As major infrastructure investments and economic interventions continue expanding the City's socio-economic space and attracting a growing urban population, the project is helping respond to rising housing demand while redefining contemporary city living," he said.

File image of the Anderson Park Residence

Omollo noted that the project is being implemented through a partnership between the Kisumu County Government and the County Pension Fund (CPF) LAPTRUST.

The PS said Phase One of the development has delivered hundreds of residential units and commercial spaces aimed at meeting the needs of different categories of residents and businesses.

"Implemented through a joint partnership between the Kisumu County Government and County Pension Fund (CPF) LAPTRUST, Phase 1 features 681 modern apartments comprising 31 one-, 464 two- and 186 three-bedroom units alongside 65 integrated retail shops spread across 7 residential blocks," he added.

File image of the Anderson Park Residence

Omollo shared that the residential complex has been equipped with modern infrastructure and utilities intended to enhance convenience and improve the quality of urban living for residents.

"The development is designed to combine efficiency with upscale urban convenience through centralized piped cooking gas, high-speed elevators, full backup power, borehole water supply and fibre-optic internet connectivity," he further said.

File image of the Anderson Park Residence

In addition to housing and retail facilities, the project incorporates several lifestyle amenities that are expected to make it one of Kisumu’s most attractive residential developments.

"It also incorporates lifestyle amenities including a swimming pool under Phase 2, a gymnasium, rooftop residents' lounge and strategically positioned street-level commercial spaces that seamlessly connect the residence with Kisumu's growing CBD economy," Omollo noted.

The government says the project is already having a visible impact on the city's skyline while also generating economic opportunities through employment creation and increased commercial activity.

File image of the Anderson Park Residence

This comes weeks after Omollo issued an update on the construction of the Wajir Township Affordable Housing Project.

In an update on Tuesday, May 26, he said the project has already created employment opportunities for hundreds of residents.

"The project has created jobs for over 200 workers, including 60 women, underscoring a deliberate commitment to inclusive employment and community upliftment," he said.

Omollo noted that the project has reached advanced construction stages, with interior and exterior works currently ongoing ahead of completion.

"Construction works have advanced to internal and external plastering, with finishing stages taking shape as materials such as tiles are already on the way," he added.

According to Omollo, the housing project consists of different categories of units aimed at accommodating varying family sizes and housing demands within the area.

"The development comprises 220 housing units spread across 11 blocks, including 48 one-bedroom units in 3 blocks, 64 two-bedroom units in 4 blocks, 48 three-bedroom units in 3 blocks and 60 studio units in a single block, offering a diverse mix to meet varying housing needs," he further said.

Omollo added that the project is expected to be completed within the next four months and includes water infrastructure to support residents once occupied.

"With completion expected within the next four months, the project is also equipped with a borehole to ensure a reliable water supply," he concluded.