Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has extended operating hours at its tax service offices to assist taxpayers ahead of the June 30, 2026, tax filing deadline.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has extended operating hours at its tax service offices to assist taxpayers ahead of the June 30, 2026, tax filing deadline.

In a notice on Friday, June 19, KRA announced that its tax service offices will operate from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekdays up to June 26, 2026.

The authority also said the offices will be open on Saturday, June 20, 2026, and June 27, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

At the same time, KRA announced that select Huduma Centers have extended their working hours to accommodate taxpayers seeking assistance in filing their returns.

According to KRA, the select Huduma Centers will operate from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekdays from June 19 to June 26. 2026.

File image of Kenyans at a KRA reception desk.

However, the taxman noted that the Huduma centers will be closed during weekends.

The centers include: Mombasa, Nakuru, Kericho, Meru, Embu, Kiambu, Laikipia, Nyeri, Thika, Kisumu, Kakamega, and Kisii.

In Nairobi, the extended hours will apply to the GPO, City Square, Kibra, Makadara, and Eastleigh Huduma Centres.

This comes weeks after KRA reminded Kenyans that submissions must be completed by June 30.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, KRA also announced a temporary measure aimed at easing the filing process, particularly for taxpayers whose business expenses may not fully align with electronic invoice requirements.

"To facilitate smooth filing for the 2025 Year of Income, KRA has allowed taxpayers to declare valid business expenses that may not be supported by eTIMS/TIMS invoices," the statement read.

The authority clarified that taxpayers will still be required to provide supporting details for such expenses during the filing process.

"Such expenses may be uploaded during filing and will be subject to validation by KRA after submission," the statement added.

However, KRA stressed that the temporary allowance will only apply to returns being filed for the 2025 Year of Income and warned that stricter requirements will take effect afterward.

The authority warned taxpayers against delaying submissions, saying failure to comply with the deadline could attract penalties and additional action under tax laws.