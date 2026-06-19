Editor's Review The government has signed an agreement with Armenia aimed at strengthening cooperation on diaspora affairs and enhancing engagement with citizens living abroad.

The government has signed an agreement with Armenia aimed at strengthening cooperation on diaspora affairs and enhancing engagement with citizens living abroad.

In a statement on Friday, June 19, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed with Armenia's Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, marks the first such agreement between the two countries in the area of diaspora engagement.

The department said the agreement represents a major step forward in bilateral relations and will create new opportunities for collaboration between the diaspora communities of both nations.

"This first of a kind MoU, signed by Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary, Roseline Njogu, and Armenia's High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan, marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations and deepening engagement between Kenya and Armenia through their respective diaspora communities," the statement read.

According to the State Department, the partnership will focus on consultation, cultural exchange, youth engagement, and knowledge sharing initiatives.

"Under the MoU, the parties will collaborate to enhance diaspora consultation and cooperation; promote shared values abroad; advance joint awareness initiatives; facilitate knowledge exchange; strengthen youth cooperation; and promote cultural heritage initiatives," the statement added.

File image of Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu

To ensure the agreement is effectively implemented, the two governments will establish a joint mechanism responsible for overseeing its execution and identifying new opportunities for cooperation.

"The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the State Department for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya serving as the implementing agencies of this MoU, will establish a Joint Committee to oversee implementation, conduct periodic review and monitoring, facilitate information exchange, and propose new areas of collaboration on diaspora affairs," the statement further read.

This comes a day after the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the EU will make further investments in Kenya.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 17, Leyen told President William Ruto that the EU will boost investments in the country through the Global Gateway.

She revealed that the venture would not only create employment opportunities but also propel Kenya's rise.

"We want to go further; boost investment with Global Gateway to create jobs and support Kenya’s rise up the value chain. We will support better connectivity and the clean and digital transition," the EU Commission President reiterated.

Leyen confirmed that Europe sees Kenya as a leader in addressing global challenges and a reliable partner.

She noted that since the EU and Kenya entered into the Economic Partnership Agreement, trade between the two parties had increased significantly.

On his part, Ruto described the talks he had with the EU Commission President as productive and revealed that the new partnership would be in three key areas.

"We agreed to deepen our partnership in three strategic areas: expanding trade through our landmark Economic Partnership Agreement to open markets, attract investment, and create jobs; advancing data adequacy to position Kenya as a trusted digital partner for seamless and secure data flows; and leveraging the Global Gateway initiative to channel investment into the infrastructure, energy, and connectivity that will power Kenya’s transformation," he explained.