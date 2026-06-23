Editor's Review Martha Karua has threatened to move to court to sue the Ugandan Immigration officers after they confiscated her two mobile phones.

People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has threatened to move to court to sue the Ugandan Immigration officers after they confiscated her two mobile phones.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 23, Karua said the officers snatched the phones after denying her entry into Uganda at the Entebbe International Airport.

Karua noted that she confronted the Principal Immigration officer at the airport over the confiscation of the two phones.

“I asked the Principal immigration officer why he was allowing his boys to behave like bullies and snatch my phones.

“They snatched the first one and went away, leaving me in a room with a lady. I took out my second phone and started using it, one of the officers came and snatched it,” she narrated.

File image of PLP Party leader Martha Karua.

The PLP party leader said the immigration officers stayed with the phones for nearly three and a half hours.

Karua said one of the officers attempted to return the phones to her as she was boarding a Kenya Airways flight to Nairobi, but she declined to take them back.

She claimed the Ugandan officials had kept the devices for more than three hours, giving them sufficient time to access and extract information from them.

Karua further expressed concerns about the safety of the phones, saying she could not rule out the possibility that they had been contaminated.

The PLP party leader vowed to move to court to sue the Ugandan immigration officers over the incident.

“They stayed with my phones for three and a half hours, when I was on board a flight, when an officer followed me and said he had my phones. I told him they are contaminated, and I will not touch them.

“I refused to take them because, after three and a half hours, I knew they had already mined information from my phone. I also don’t know what they have spread on my phone, which can be harmful to me. I just said I can’t take the phones and left them with them, but I will be suing,” Karua stated.

On Monday, Karua was denied entry into Uganda and detained at the Entebbe International Airport.

She had travelled to Uganda on Monday morning to attend a bail application ruling in the case against Lukwago.

Karua was in the company of the Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama, who was allowed entry.

Lukwago, a prominent constitutional lawyer and opposition figure in Uganda, is facing charges of misprision of treason.

He was remanded to Luzira Prison last week after prosecutors alleged that he failed to disclose information relating to an alleged treasonous plot involving Besigye.