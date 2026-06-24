Editor's Review Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has claimed responsibility for the decision to deny entry PLP party leader Martha Karua.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has claimed responsibility for the decision to deny entry to PLP party leader Martha Karua.

In a social media update on Tuesday, June 23, he said he personally ordered Karua's deportation and barring from Uganda.

Muhoozi defended the move and urged the public not to blame his father for the decision.

"Do not blame my great father for this decision. I deported her myself. She’s no longer allowed in our country," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Karua has threatened to move to court to sue the Ugandan Immigration officers after they confiscated her two mobile phones.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 23, she said the officers snatched the phones after denying her entry into Uganda at the Entebbe International Airport.

Karua noted that she confronted the Principal Immigration officer at the airport over the confiscation of the two phones.

"I asked the Principal immigration officer why he was allowing his boys to behave like bullies and snatch my phones. They snatched the first one and went away, leaving me in a room with a lady. I took out my second phone and started using it, one of the officers came and snatched it," she narrated.

File image of Martha Karua

Karua said the immigration officers stayed with the phones for nearly three and a half hours.

She said one of the officers attempted to return the phones to her as she was boarding a Kenya Airways flight to Nairobi, but she declined to take them back.

Karua claimed the Ugandan officials had kept the devices for more than three hours, giving them sufficient time to access and extract information from them.

She further expressed concerns about the safety of the phones, saying she could not rule out the possibility that they had been contaminated.

"They stayed with my phones for three and a half hours, when I was on board a flight, when an officer followed me and said he had my phones. I told him they are contaminated, and I will not touch them.

"I refused to take them because, after three and a half hours, I knew they had already mined information from my phone. I also don’t know what they have spread on my phone, which can be harmful to me. I just said I can’t take the phones and left them with them, but I will be suing," she further said.