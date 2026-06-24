Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced an increase in the duty-free import allowance for returning travelers.

President William Ruto has announced an increase in the duty-free import allowance for returning travelers, allowing travelers to bring home more gifts and personal items without incurring import duties.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 23, he said the government had raised the duty-free allowance from Ksh39,000 to Ksh260,000.

Speaking on the change, Ruto said the decision was aimed at addressing issues raised by Kenyans returning home from overseas.

"To address concerns raised by returning travelers, including Kenyans who travel abroad and members of the diaspora, we have increased the duty-free allowance from Ksh39,000 to Ksh260,000 for gifts and personal effects that Kenyans can buy as they travel or as they come home from their jobs abroad," he announced.

File image of President William Ruto

This development comes days after the government signed an agreement with Armenia aimed at strengthening cooperation on diaspora affairs and enhancing engagement with citizens living abroad.

In a statement on Friday, June 19, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed with Armenia's Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, marks the first such agreement between the two countries in the area of diaspora engagement.

The department said the agreement represents a major step forward in bilateral relations and will create new opportunities for collaboration between the diaspora communities of both nations.

"This first-of-a-kind MoU, signed by Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary, Roseline Njogu, and Armenia's High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan, marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations and deepening engagement between Kenya and Armenia through their respective diaspora communities," the statement read.

According to the State Department, the partnership will focus on consultation, cultural exchange, youth engagement, and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

"Under the MoU, the parties will collaborate to enhance diaspora consultation and cooperation; promote shared values abroad; advance joint awareness initiatives; facilitate knowledge exchange; strengthen youth cooperation; and promote cultural heritage initiatives," the statement added.