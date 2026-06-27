Editor's Review "ODM is rotten: there is no need to fight for that seat in court, let it go. God will give us a new home."

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi questioned Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's decision to challenge ODM's decision to remove him from office as the party's Secretary-General.

Speaking in Emuhaya on Friday, June 26, Ososti told Sifuna that it was unnecessary to fight to remain in a party that had, through its actions, declared it wanted nothing to do with him.

He added that since the passing of the late Raila Odinga, the party had mistreated him and other leaders from the Western Region.

Osotsi told his Nairobi Counterpart that while they were loyal to the departed former Premier, they were not bound to the Orange Party.

"Sifuna and I were both elected on ODM tickets, but since Baba died, the party has mistreated us. ODM is rotten: there is no need to fight for that seat in court, let it go. God will give us a new home.

A file photo of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.



"We are not bound to follow ODM. We cannot remain in a party which harasses our community leaders; a party that does not have the interest of our people at heart," Osotsi reiterated.

Political Strategist Pauline Njoroge agreed with Osotsi. She opined that it was time for Sifuna to embrace a new dawn and let the dead bury their dead.

"Seasons change, history turns a page, and the old gives way for the new to emerge. It is time to build something great, conquer new territories, inspire a new generation and forge a movement worthy of Kenya’s future," Njoroge reiterated.

Osotsi's statement came after Governor James Orengo confirmed that Sifuna would challenge his removal from office in court following the party's second removal of Sifuna.

In a press statement, Linda Mwananchi explained that ODM did not follow due process in removing Sifuna from office.

It argued that, just like the first attempt to remove the embattled SG in February, their latest bid contravened the ODM constitution and was, as such, null and void.