Editor's Review KeNHA confirmed that construction works had kicked off along priority sections of the transport corridor.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has issued fresh updates on the road design of the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 10, KeNHA confirmed that construction works had kicked off along priority sections of the transport corridor.

The Authority Directors, Engineer Charles Obuon (Public Private Partnership) and Engineer Henry Gakuru (Development), revealed that some sections of the highway will have six lanes to boost traffic flow.

"The Project will increase capacity through the development of dual carriageways, expansion of selected sections to six lanes, and the provision of enhanced road safety and service facilities," the statement read in part.

KeNHA added that the project is expected to improve mobility along the Northern Corridor by reducing travel time and enhancing road safety.

A file photo of the KeNHA Board of Directors during an inspection of the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway.



Additionally, the Rironi-Mau Summit project will also facilitate regional trade and support socio-economic development across Kiambu, Nyandarua, and Nakuru counties.

The Authority issued the update after the KeNHA Board of Directors, led by Chairperson Wilfrida Ngumi, and the Director General, Luka Kimeli, inspected the project.

"The inspection reaffirmed KeNHA's commitment to delivering quality highway infrastructure that promotes efficient transport, enhances safety, and supports sustainable development," the statement continued.

Earlier, the Authority confirmed that motorists would be charged Ksh8.50 per kilometre to use the highway.

KeNHA's PPP Directorate also held discussions with a delegation from China Railway and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), CITIC Securities, and Moja Expressway on the Nairobi Expressway Project.

The delegation led by CRBC General Manager, Jiaxin Li, engaged with the Directorate officials on several issues.

Their discussion centred around exploring innovative financing and financial structure models for PPP projects to maximise value for project partners while delivering sustainable socio-economic benefits to Kenyans.

The Authority noted that the discussions reaffirmed KeNHA's commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships and innovative financing solutions for world-class highway infrastructure that enhances connectivity, supports economic growth, and creates long-term value for the country.