Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that one person was killed during the violent clashes witnessed at the Linda Mwananchi events in Kisumu and Nyahururu.

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that one person was killed and several injured following the violent clashes witnessed during Linda Mwananchi events in Kisumu and Nyahururu on Sunday, July 12.

In a statement, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga condemned the incidents of violence, saying they undermine public order and threaten national cohesion.

“The National Police Service wishes to apprise the public of incidents of violence that occurred today, 12th July 2026, in Kisumu City and Nyahururu Town.

“The Service strongly condemns these acts of political intolerance, violence and goonism. Such incidents undermine public order, threaten national cohesion and violate citizens’ constitutional rights to peacefully associate, assemble and participate in political activities,” read the statement in part.

Nyaga noted that the violence witnessed in Kisumu erupted after a confrontation between two rival groups.

Screengrab image of armed goons in Kisumu.

The chaos left one person dead; several others injured, nine motorcycles torched and a police vehicle damaged.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that, in Kisumu City, a violent confrontation between two opposing groups resulted in the death of one person, several injuries, the torching of nine motorcycles and damage to a police vehicle,” Nyaga stated.

The NPS Spokesperson said the police intervened and arrested eight suspects in connection with the violence.

He also mentioned that the police are looking for other individuals believed to have participated in the chaos.

Nyaga also said a separate group attempted to disrupt a political rally in Nyahururu town by pelting stones at attendees.

The chaos caused minor injuries to several members of the public, including Joseph Gitau, who sustained a chest injury and received treatment before being discharged.

“In Nyahururu Town, a group of individuals attempted to disrupt a political rally by throwing stones, causing minor injuries to several members of the public, including one Joseph Gitau, who sustained a chest injury and was treated and discharged,” said Nyaga.

Further, the NPS Spokesperson dismissed claims that a shooting occurred during the Nyahururu incident.

Nyaga added that six suspects were apprehended in connection with the chaos and are set to be arraigned in court.

“Contrary to some allegations, there was no shooting incident. Police responded promptly and arrested six suspects, who have been placed in custody pending arraignment,” the statement added.

This comes after Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata claimed his driver was shot in the chest during the chaos witnessed in Nyahururu.

"My driver, Gitari, has been shot during the Linda Mwananchi rally," Kang'ata posted on X.

Speaking to journalists after the incident, Kang'ata claimed there was a shooting and accused police of injuring his driver, whom he said was hospitalised and left immobile after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest.

Kang’ata also lamented that the Linda Mwananchi team had been subjected to a series of violent attacks during recent engagements, citing an earlier incident in Keumbu, Kisii County, where he claimed their convoy was pelted with stones.

"Last week we were in Kisii, at a market called Keumbu; we were rained on with stones. Today, we came here to Ol Kalou and Nyahururu Town; we were first stoned by goons while we were at the AIPCA Church.

“My vehicle was blocked and confiscated by goons; my driver was injured by police, and there was a shooting incident where he was shot,” said Kang’ata.