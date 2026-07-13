Editor's Review Officers from the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) have killed 11 Al Shabaab militants near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Officers from the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) have killed 11 Al Shabaab militants near the Kenya-Somalia border.

In a statement on Monday, July 13, the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said the SOG officers targeted an Al-Shabaab makeshift camp.

CTP noted that about 30 Al Shabaab terrorists were planning to carry out a terror attack in Mandera County.

“An intelligence-led operation was carried out on an Al-Shabaab makeshift camp near the Kenyan border by SOG team.

“The ground assault with aerial support was launched on the terrorists numbering about 30 fighters who were preparing to carry out a terror attack in one of the border villages in Mandera County,” CTP stated.

File image of a firearm recovered by security officers.

According to CTP, 11 militants were gunned down during the early operation while seven others sustained serious injuries.

The SOG officers recovered three PKM machine guns and 409 rounds of ammunition.

Other Al Shabaab fighters fled across the border into Somalia following the operation on their camp.

“The early morning assault resulted in the elimination of 11 terrorists and serious injuries to 7 extremists. 3 PKM guns and about 409 ammunitions were recovered. The terrorists retreated into Somalia,” CTP added.

This comes months after police officers engaged in a fierce shootout with suspected members of the Al-Shabaab terror group after they raided their camp at Qanjara Durow, Garissa County.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 22, the National Police Service explained that a multi-agency team conducted a sting operation after receiving intelligence reports about the presence of the militants.

The officers managed to neutralise the threat posed by the suspected terrorists, who opened fire indiscriminately.

"During the operation, security personnel established a presence near Gel Qad Junction before advancing towards Qanjara Durow, where they encountered suspected militants and engaged in a fierce exchange of fire.

"They overpowered the Al-Shabaab militants and secured the area. The team further dismantled the camp after neutralising more militants who were present," the statement read in part.

The elite group of officers took control of the camp, where they recovered weapons of mass destruction used by the suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

In March, SOG officers killed two Al-Shabaab fighters and injured several others during an ambush operation in Mandera County.

The operation was intelligence-led and targeted militants attempting to cross into Kenya.

The SOG officers strategically positioned themselves before launching the attack on the militants near the border area.

"SOG carried out the assault, killing 2 terrorists and critically injured 4 terrorists while the rest of Al Shabaab fighters ran away deep into Somalia under heavy firepower from our officers," CTP stated.