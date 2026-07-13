Editor's Review The government has announced that the construction of the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market in Kitale has surpassed 95 per cent completion.

The government has announced that the construction of the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market in Kitale has surpassed 95 per cent completion.

In a statement on Monday, July 13, the Ministry of Interior said the facility is currently being finalised ahead of its immediate handover to local traders.

According to the ministry, once operational, the market is expected to provide a modern and organised trading environment.

"While implementing transformative projects under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), President William Samoei Ruto is equally committed to unlocking and completing long-stalled developments, ensuring wananchi benefit from projects that had remained dormant despite years of public investment," the statement read.

File image of the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market

Omollo noted that the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market is among the projects that had remained incomplete after construction began in August 2022 during the administration of former Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba.

The ministry said progress resumed following the intervention of the national government.

"A notable example is the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market in Kitale Town, whose construction was initiated in August 2022, during the tenure of former Governor Patrick Khaemba before stalling for years until the involvement of the National Government," the statement added.

File image of the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market

Omollo said the facility has been designed to accommodate between 3,000 and 3,600 small and medium-scale traders across different business categories.

It added that the market will provide safer and more organised spaces for vendors who have traditionally operated from roadside stalls.

"Designed to accommodate between 3,000 and 3,600 small and medium-scale traders, the facility provides organised spaces for fresh produce vendors, household goods dealers, apparel traders and other specialised businesses, helping move traders from vulnerable roadside stalls into a modern and secure trading environment," the statement further read.

File image of the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market

The ministry said preparations are underway to ensure the smooth occupation and operation of the market.

It noted that, because of the facility's location within Kitale's busy commercial and transport hub, several agencies are working together to maintain order, improve security and manage traffic around the area.

"Given its strategic location at the heart of Kitale's commercial and transport hub, the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is working closely with security agencies, local administrators and transport stakeholders to support orderly occupation, enhance public safety, manage traffic and maintain a conducive environment for market operations," the statement concluded.

File image of the Masinde Muliro Ultra-Modern Market

This comes days after Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro announced that the construction of the new Kilifi County Headquarters is nearing completion.

In an update on Tuesday, July 7, he said the project is steadily progressing toward becoming the county government's permanent administrative home.

"We are almost there. The new Kilifi County Headquarters is steadily taking shape, bringing us closer to a future where county services will be delivered from a permanent home built for the people of Kilifi," he wrote.

Mung'aro described the new headquarters as a symbol of the county administration's commitment to improving governance and delivering services more effectively.

"More than just an office, this landmark investment reflects our commitment to efficient service delivery, prudent use of public resources, and a government that is closer to its people," he added.

Mung'aro said the building has been planned with efficiency and sustainability in mind, ensuring it benefits both county employees and the public for many years.

"Soon, residents will access county services in a modern, purpose-built facility designed to enhance efficiency, improve the working environment, and serve generations to come," he further read.