Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that he privately cautioned Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata against visiting Ol Kalou on Sunday.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that he privately cautioned Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata against visiting Ol Kalou on Sunday, July 12.

In a statement, Gachagua said he instructed Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu to reach out to Kang’ata and relay his concerns.

He maintained that he deliberately stayed away from Ol Kalou because he was aware of what had allegedly been planned.

"I told Joe Nyutu to find Irungu Kang'ata and tell him that I had stayed away from the Ol Kalou by-election because of what had been planned," he said.

Gachagua further stated that he advised Kang’ata not to travel to Ol Kalou, arguing that those behind the alleged plan intended to take advantage of his presence.

"I asked him to stop going to Ol Kalou because they would use that opportunity. Linda Mwananchi was in Kisii, and Kisumu was attacked. He did not listen, so I had to say it publicly," he added.

Gachagua also denied that his political camp was in conflict with the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Instead, he said he had previously encouraged his supporters to work alongside leaders associated with the movement during a political event in Thika.

"We do not quarrel with Linda Mwananchi. In fact, when Sifuna and Babu came to Thika, I asked my supporters to join them," he further said.

File image of Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata

Meanwhile, the National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that one person was killed and several injured following the violent clashes witnessed during Linda Mwananchi events in Kisumu and Nyahururu on Sunday.

In a statement, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga condemned the incidents of violence, saying they undermine public order and threaten national cohesion.

“The National Police Service wishes to apprise the public of incidents of violence that occurred today, 12th July 2026, in Kisumu City and Nyahururu Town.

“The Service strongly condemns these acts of political intolerance, violence and goonism. Such incidents undermine public order, threaten national cohesion and violate citizens’ constitutional rights to peacefully associate, assemble and participate in political activities,” read the statement in part.

Nyaga noted that the violence witnessed in Kisumu erupted after a confrontation between two rival groups.

The chaos left one person dead; several others injured, nine motorcycles torched and a police vehicle damaged.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that, in Kisumu City, a violent confrontation between two opposing groups resulted in the death of one person, several injuries, the torching of nine motorcycles and damage to a police vehicle,” Nyaga stated.

The NPS Spokesperson said the police intervened and arrested eight suspects in connection with the violence.

He also mentioned that the police are looking for other individuals believed to have participated in the chaos.

Nyaga also said a separate group attempted to disrupt a political rally in Nyahururu town by pelting stones at attendees.

The chaos caused minor injuries to several members of the public, including Joseph Gitau, who sustained a chest injury and received treatment before being discharged.

“In Nyahururu Town, a group of individuals attempted to disrupt a political rally by throwing stones, causing minor injuries to several members of the public, including one Joseph Gitau, who sustained a chest injury and was treated and discharged,” said Nyaga.