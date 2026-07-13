Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a final reminder to voters in Ol Kalou ahead of the by-election scheduled for Thursday.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a final reminder to voters in Ol Kalou ahead of the by-election scheduled for Thursday, July 16.

In an update on Monday, July 13, the commission urged all registered voters to report to their designated polling stations with either an original national identity card or a valid Kenyan passport.

"As the people of Ol Kalou Constituency prepare to elect their next Member of Parliament on the 16th July by-election, here are some key reminders: to vote, you must present your original national identity card or a valid Kenyan passport at your designated polling station," the commission said.

IEBC also reminded candidates that all campaign activities must cease by 6:00 p.m. today, in line with the legal requirement that campaigns end 48 hours before polling begins.

"Campaigns officially end today, Monday, 13 July 2026, at 6:00 p.m., which is 48 hours before polling day, in accordance with the law," the commission added.

File image of IEBC Chair Erastus Edung Ethekon

Elsewhere, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that he privately cautioned Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata against visiting Ol Kalou on Sunday, July 12.

In a statement, Gachagua said he instructed Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu to reach out to Kang’ata and relay his concerns.

He maintained that he deliberately stayed away from Ol Kalou because he was aware of what had allegedly been planned.

"I told Joe Nyutu to find Irungu Kang'ata and tell him that I had stayed away from the Ol Kalou by-election because of what had been planned," he said.

Gachagua further stated that he advised Kang’ata not to travel to Ol Kalou, arguing that those behind the alleged plan intended to take advantage of his presence.

"I asked him to stop going to Ol Kalou because they would use that opportunity. Linda Mwananchi was in Kisii, and Kisumu was attacked. He did not listen, so I had to say it publicly," he added.

Gachagua also denied that his political camp was in conflict with the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Instead, he said he had previously encouraged his supporters to work alongside leaders associated with the movement during a political event in Thika.

"We do not quarrel with Linda Mwananchi. In fact, when Sifuna and Babu came to Thika, I asked my supporters to join them," he further said.