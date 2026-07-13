Editor's Review Several classrooms have been destroyed after a midnight fire erupted at the Jomo Kenyatta Boys High School in Nakuru County.

Several classrooms have been destroyed after a midnight fire erupted at the Jomo Kenyatta Boys High School in Nakuru County.

In a statement on Monday, July 13, Bahati Member of Parliament Irene Njoki said the inferno also damaged the school’s administration block.

“I have received with concern the news of the fire incident at Jomo Boys High School,” Njoki said.

She added, “The incident has caused extensive damage to the administration block and several classrooms.”

The Bahati lawmaker noted that all the students, teachers and supportive staff in the school are safe.

Screengrab image of a fire at Jomo Kenyatta Boys High School in Nakuru County.

Njoki commended teachers, community members and firefighters who helped to extinguish the inferno.

“I am grateful that all students, teachers, and staff are safe. I commend the teachers, members of the community, and the firefighters for their swift response in containing the fire and preventing further destruction,” she stated.

Further, the MP called on the security agencies to investigate the cause of the fire and take action on those found culpable.

“We stand in solidarity with the Jomo Boys High School fraternity during this difficult time,” Njoki added.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire at Jomo Kenyatta Boys High School may have been deliberately set.

This comes a day after Chianda Boys High School was closed indefinitely after one of the dormitories was set on fire.

No student was injured during the inferno, which erupted on the night of Friday, July 10.

In a statement on Sunday, the school administration said it sent the students home after receiving instructions from the Ministry of Education.

“We have released all the boys this morning following the instructions from the government through the Ministry of Education,” the statement read.

The school administration asked parents and guardians to pick up their children or send them transport fare.