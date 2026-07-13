Editor's Review President William Ruto on Monday, July 13, hosted leaders from Northern Kenya at State House, Nairobi, for consultations on development priorities.

President William Ruto on Monday, July 13, hosted leaders from Northern Kenya at State House, Nairobi, for consultations on development priorities aimed at transforming the region.

In an update, Ruto said the meeting brought together representatives from Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera counties.

The leaders were led by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale alongside Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Garissa Governor Nathif Jama and Mandera Governor Mohamed Khalif.

Ruto said the government is working hand in hand with leaders from the region to tackle the challenges affecting residents and fast-track development initiatives.

"We are working closely with the leaders of Northern Kenya to address the challenges facing the residents in an effort to accelerate the region's transformation," he said.

File image of President William Ruto's meeting with leaders from Northern Kenya

Ruto noted that the government's policies are focused on ending historical marginalisation by promoting fair development, improving access to essential public services and creating more economic opportunities for communities in the region.

"Our deliberate policies are ending decades of marginalisation by ensuring equitable development, expanding access to essential services and creating more economic opportunities for the people," he added.

File image of President William Ruto's meeting with leaders from Northern Kenya

Ruto further highlighted the role of the recently established National Infrastructure Fund, saying it will finance key projects in energy, water and irrigation.

"Strategic initiatives such as the recently established National Infrastructure Fund will provide the resources necessary to invest in energy generation, water harvesting and storage, and irrigation to unlock the region's industrial and agricultural potential," he further said.

File image of President William Ruto's meeting with leaders from Northern Kenya

This comes a month after Ruto hosted grassroots leaders from Marsabit County

During the meeting, he said the government was prioritising investments in infrastructure, livestock production, electricity and water projects to accelerate growth in the county.

"Explained the measures we are taking to unlock the county's immense potential through strategic investments in infrastructure, livestock production, power and water projects," the Head of State said in a statement.

Ruto highlighted several road projects currently underway in the county, saying they would improve connectivity and enhance security in the region.

"We are building the Marsabit-Segel road at a cost of Ksh1.4 billion and Segel-Maikona road at Ksh1.8 billion, while security roads are being opened up at a cost of Ksh100 million

"We have also set aside Ksh2 billion for other roads in the county, including Loglogo-Korr-Kargi, North Horr-Dukana and Sololo-Anona-Golole-Uran sections," the statement added.

Ruto also announced plans to strengthen cross-border trade through a partnership between the national and county governments.

"Additionally, we are working with the Marsabit County Government to establish a dry port in Moyale to boost trade between Kenya and Ethiopia," the statement further read.

Ruto further revealed that the government is investing Ksh2.81 billion in electricity projects through last-mile connectivity programmes and mini-grids across the county.

He added that Marsabit has been allocated Ksh7 billion for affordable housing projects, modern markets and the construction of hostels that will accommodate 1,500 students.

On healthcare, Ruto said plans are underway to build a Level 6 referral hospital in the county at a cost of Ksh1.3 billion to improve access to specialised medical services.