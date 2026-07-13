Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has announced that the next Linda Mwananchi rally will be held in Taita Taveta County.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has announced that the next Linda Mwananchi rally will be held in Taita Taveta County.

In a post on Monday, July 13, Senator Sifuna said the rally will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

The Nairobi Senator invited Taita Taveta residents to join the Linda Mwananchi team during the rally.

“We shall keep moving. We have a country to save. We have no other choice than to keep moving.

“Let's meet in Taita Taveta on Saturday; I hear the preferred mode of transport is the SGR, or President Ruto can stop it at Tsavo?” Sifuna posed.

File image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a past Linda Mwananchi rally

Sifuna's announcement comes a day after the Linda Mwananchi team held a rally in Nyahururu town, Nyandarua County.

However, the Linda Mwananchi rally was disrupted by a group of goons who pelted stones at attendees.

The National Police Service (NPS) in a statement on Sunday night said the chaos caused minor injuries to several members of the public, including Joseph Gitau, who sustained a chest injury and received treatment before being discharged.

“In Nyahururu Town, a group of individuals attempted to disrupt a political rally by throwing stones, causing minor injuries to several members of the public, including one Joseph Gitau, who sustained a chest injury and was treated and discharged,” the statement read.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, who recently joined the movement, had claimed that his driver was shot on the chest during the chaos but NPS dismissed the allegations, saying there was no shooting that occurred during the chaos.

The service also announced that six suspects were apprehended in connection with the violence and are set to be arraigned in court.

“Contrary to some allegations, there was no shooting incident. Police responded promptly and arrested six suspects, who have been placed in custody pending arraignment,” the NPS statement added.