Editor's Review President William Ruto has emerged as the most popular 2027 Presidential aspirant in the latest survey by Infotrak Research and Consulting.

President William Ruto has emerged as the most popular 2027 Presidential aspirant in the latest survey by Infotrak Research and Consulting.

In the report released on Monday, July 13, President Ruto emerged on top with 32 percent approval, followed by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka with 13 percent.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i tied in third place with 12 percent each.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was ranked fifth with 4 percent, followed by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino with 3 percent.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga came in seventh place with 2 percent while People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua was ranked in eighth place with 1 percent popularity.

File image of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

However, Infotrak pointed out that 18 percent of Kenyans remain undecided while 3 percent preferred not to say.

According to the poll, President Ruto has the strongest support in North Eastern, 59 percent, Rift Valley 46 percent and Nyanza at 40 percent.

On the other hand, Kalonzo has the strongest support in the Eastern region, where he leads with 40 percent.

Notably, the Central region remains open, with no single aspirant having more than 20 percent popularity.

Meanwhile in Western Kenya, President Ruto and Sifuna have the most support with 35 percent and 25 percent respectively.

At the same time, the survey revealed that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is President Ruto’s preferred running mate in the 2027 election with 34 percent.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga came in second with 11 percent, followed by ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga with 9 percent support.

Hassan Joho was ranked third with 4 percent, closely followed by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru with 3 percent.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula tied in sixth place with at 2 percent each.

In the opposition, Kalonzo is the most preferred presidential candidate with 27 percent, followed closely by Matiang’i with 26 percent.

Sifuna is the third most preferred presidential candidate with 19 percent and Gachagua in fourth with 9 percent.

Further, Infotrak revealed that the Kalonzo and Sifuna ticket is the most preferred ticket with 23 percent support.

The Kalonzo and Matiang’i ticket, on the other hand, has 16 percent support.

This comes days after Infotrak ranked Babu Owino as the best-performing Member of Parliament in Kenya.

In the poll released on Wednesday, July 1, Babu had an approval score of 80 percent, followed by Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, who scored 78 percent.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Taveta MP John Bwire tied in third place, each recording an approval rating of 76 percent.

In fourth place, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek, Keiyo South MP Gideon Kipkoech, Belgut MP Nelson Koech and Kaguchia Gichohi of Mukurweini tied all with 73 percent.

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Samburu East MP Jackson Lekumontare, and Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako were placed fifth with 72 percent each.