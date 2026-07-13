Editor's Review A report by Infotrak revealed that 37 percent of Kenyans are opposed to the Broad-based government.

A report by Infotrak revealed that 37 percent of Kenyans are opposed to the Broad-based government.

The report published on Monday, July 13, indicated that only 33 percent of the county supports the partnership between the government and the ODM party/

Notably, 27 per cent of Kenyans neither support nor oppose, while three percent are not sure of their decision.

The majority of Kenyans who do not support the Broad-based government had several reasons, including no or limited development and poor performance of the government.

They also cited that the arrangement was self-serving and was formed for the politicians' personal gain. In addition, they raised concerns about corruption in the country following the formation of the political partnership.

A snippet of the Infotrak report on the broad-based government awareness and overall sentiment.



Kenyans who do not support the Broad-based government also argued that it weakened the Opposition, reduced accountability of the government and argued that there was no clear agenda for the union.

They further stated that the political partnership opened doors for tribalism, favouritism and unequal treatment, and increased the government expenditure, thus adding to the burden on the taxpayers.

On the other hand, the majority of those who support the partnership between UDA and ODM claimed that it brought peace, political stability and reduced tension in the country.

Additionally, they stated that the union fosters national unity and cohesion, enhances development and service delivery, and boosts inclusivity and equitable distribution across all regions.

Broad-based government supporters added that the union brought about cooperation among leaders and political parties and improved government accountability.

Notably, the political arrangement is supported the most in North Eastern, Rift Valley and Nyanza regions, while it is least supported in Central Kenya and Nairobi.

By age, the majority of respondents in the 18-26, 27-35, 36-45, and 46-55 age groups oppose the partnership between UDA and ODM.

However, more Kenyans above the age of 55 support the Broad-based government at 34 percent, while those who oppose it stand at 33 percent.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto remained the most popular presidential candidate at 32 percent. He is closely followed by Kalonzo Musyoka (13%), Edwin Sifuna (12), Fred Matiang'i (12%) and Rigathi Gachagua (4%),respectively.