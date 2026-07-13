Editor's Review A new Infotrak Research and Consulting survey has ranked a Kalonzo Musyoka-Edwin Sifuna presidential ticket as the most preferred opposition pairing.

A new Infotrak Research and Consulting survey has ranked a Kalonzo Musyoka-Edwin Sifuna presidential ticket as the most preferred opposition pairing.

The survey, released on Monday, July 13, shows the Kalonzo-Sifuna ticket leading the field with 23 per cent support.

It is followed by Kalonzo with Fred Matiang’i at 16 per cent, while a ticket featuring Matiang’i as presidential candidate and Kalonzo as running mate ranks third with 15 per cent.

Other proposed opposition combinations trail considerably.

A Kalonzo-Rigathi Gachagua ticket received 5 per cent support, while Gachagua-Kalonzo, Gachagua-Matiang’i, Matiang’i-Gachagua, and Matiang’i-Martha Karua each garnered 4 per cent. A Kalonzo-Karua ticket polled 3 per cent.

Despite Kalonzo’s dominance at the top of the rankings, the poll indicates the opposition race remains unsettled, with 21 per cent of respondents saying they were not sure or did not know which ticket they preferred.

Regionally, the Kalonzo-Sifuna ticket enjoys its strongest support in Western Kenya, where it received 36 per cent backing.

It also performed strongly in Eastern (28 per cent), Coast (26 per cent), Nyanza (26 per cent) and Nairobi (21 per cent). The ticket registered 19 per cent support in Rift Valley, 17 per cent in North Eastern and 14 per cent in Central.

The Kalonzo-Matiang’i pairing recorded its strongest performance in North Eastern, where it polled 23 per cent, followed by Eastern at 22 per cent.

It attracted 15 per cent support in Coast, Central and Rift Valley, 13 per cent in Western, Nyanza and Nairobi, and 10 per cent in North Eastern.

Meanwhile, the Matiang’i-Kalonzo ticket performed best in Nairobi and Nyanza, where it garnered 19 per cent support in each region.

It also received 15 per cent in Coast and Rift Valley, 13 per cent in Eastern, 17 per cent in Central, 12 per cent in Western and 10 per cent in North Eastern.

File image of Kalonzo Musyoka and Edwin Sifuna

The survey also found the Kalonzo-Sifuna ticket is particularly popular among young voters.

It attracted 31 per cent support among respondents aged 18 to 26 years, 24 per cent among those aged 27 to 35 years, 20 per cent among the 36 to 45 years bracket, 19 per cent among those aged 46 to 55 years, and 17 per cent among voters aged above 55 years.

By gender, the Kalonzo-Sifuna pairing was preferred by 26 per cent of men and 20 per cent of women.

The Kalonzo-Matiang’i ticket received 16 per cent support among men and 15 per cent among women, while the Matiang’i-Kalonzo combination was backed by 16 per cent of men and 14 per cent of women.

Infotrak also highlighted a high level of uncertainty among voters.

Overall, 21 per cent of respondents remained undecided. Nairobi recorded the highest proportion of undecided voters at 27 per cent, followed by Coast (25 per cent), North Eastern (22 per cent), Rift Valley (22 per cent), Nyanza (21 per cent), Western (20 per cent), Central (17 per cent) and Eastern (14 per cent).

By age, uncertainty was highest among respondents aged over 55 years, where 28 per cent were undecided.

This was followed by those aged 46 to 55 years (25 per cent), 27 to 35 years (23 per cent), 36 to 45 years (22 per cent) and 18 to 26 years (11 per cent).

Women were also more likely to be undecided than men, with 23 per cent compared to 18 per cent.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has emerged as the most popular 2027 Presidential aspirant in the latest survey by Infotrak Research and Consulting.

He emerged on top with 32 percent approval, followed by Kalonzo with 13 percent. Sifuna and Matiang’i tied in third place with 12 percent each.

Gachagua was ranked fifth with 4 percent, followed by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino with 3 percent.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga came in seventh place with 2 percent while Karua was ranked in eighth place with 1 percent popularity.

According to the poll, Ruto has the strongest support in North Eastern, 59 percent, Rift Valley 46 percent and Nyanza at 40 percent.

On the other hand, Kalonzo has the strongest support in the Eastern region, where he leads with 40 percent.

Notably, the Central region remains open, with no single aspirant having more than 20 percent popularity.

Meanwhile in Western Kenya, Ruto and Sifuna have the most support with 35 percent and 25 percent respectively.