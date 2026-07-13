Editor's Review Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has asked the clergy to pray for the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.



Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has asked the clergy to pray for the country ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, July 12, CS Tuya claimed that as the Defence Boss, she has been privy to a lot of things that the ordinary citizen has not.

She urged Kenyans not to underestimate the peace witnessed across the country, and asked them to look at what was happening in some of Kenya's neighbouring states.

"We ask that you pray for our country. I have seen so many things that the citizens don't; we are blessed as a country.

"If you look at some of our neighbouring countries, they have political and economic instability, but we do not. Sometimes it feels like Kenyans do not appreciate that," she stated.

A file photo of Defence CS Soipan Tuya



The Defence CS responded to recent verbal attacks by a local politician. She stated that while she was not irked by insults hurled at her, she would not entertain attacks on the people of Narok County or efforts to divide the people.

"You can insult me on BBC or CNN, but we will not allow you to divide the people of Narok and Kenya on tribal lines. We will not stand by and watch people divide our country," she warned.

CS Tuya defended President William Ruto's re-election bid. She explained that Ruto had made difficult decisions to improve the lives of Kenyans, albeit at the expense of his popularity.

The Defence Boss explained that the tough choices would transform the lives of Kenyans and unshackle them from the chains of poverty.

Her statements came amid a spate of political violence witnessed across the country, fuelled by intolerance. On Sunday, the Linda Mwananchi leaders were attacked in Nyahururu and Kisumu.

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that one person was killed and several were injured in the separate attacks.NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga condemned the incidents of violence, saying they undermine public order and threaten national cohesion.