Editor's Review Kibabii University has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that it has appointed a new Vice Chancellor.

Kibabii University has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that it has appointed a new Vice Chancellor.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 15, the university affirmed that the incumbent remains in office carrying out his responsibilities.

"We wish to clarify that the University Council has not appointed a new Vice Chancellor. The current substantive Vice Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Ipara Odeo, remains in office and continues to discharge his official duties," the notice read.

Kibabii University further cautioned members of the public against relying on unverified information circulating online, urging them to seek updates through the institution's official communication channels.

"Members of the public, staff, students, and stakeholders are advised to disregard any rumours or misleading information to the contrary and rely only on official communication issued by the University," the notice added.

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File image of Kibabii University

This comes weeks after St. Joseph Girls' Kitale dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that a student was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition within the school compound.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, the school's Chief Principal, Rosebella Orwaru, addressed the claims and categorically denied the allegations.

"We have noted a rumour circulating that a student was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition on school grounds on Saturday, leading to a police search and suspension of Form 3 students," she said.

Orwaru said the information being shared online is entirely false and does not reflect events at the school.

"No such incident occurred at St. Joseph Girls’ Kitale. There was no firearm recovered, no police search conducted, and no students have been sent home. School operations continue as normal," she added.

Orwaru further expressed concern over the impact that such reports could have on the school's reputation, as well as on its students and staff.

"We urge the public and all stakeholders to treat this rumour with the contempt it deserves. Spreading false information damages the reputation of our learners, staff, and institution," she further said.

Orwaru also indicated that it is considering legal action against those responsible for originating and spreading the allegations.

"In light of the defamatory nature of these claims, the school is consulting its legal team and is contemplating seeking legal redress against the originators and distributors of this falsehood," she concluded.