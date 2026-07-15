Editor's Review Governor Ndeti directed the County Department of Lands and Physical Planning to georeference the land.

On Wednesday, July 15, Governor Wavinya Ndeti announced that the Machakos County Government had allocated 10 acres of land for the construction of a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Masii.

Governor Ndeti further directed that the Masii Level 3 Hospital be used temporarily as a campus as the development of the new campus takes shape.

She noted that the new campus reaffirms the County's commitment to investing in health, empowering communities and building the future.

"This transformative investment will strengthen medical training in our county while creating more opportunities for our young people to pursue careers in healthcare closer to home," the statement read in part.

The Machakos County Boss added that the proposed campus will be supported by the newly completed Masii Level 4 Hospital and other surrounding private health facilities, providing learners with practical clinical training opportunities.

A file photo of Governor Wavinya Ndeti with a delegation from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK)



She directed the County Department of Lands and Physical Planning to georeference the land and prepare the base map and development plan.

According to the County boss, the construction of the KMTC Campus in Masii is a milestone achieved through consultations with the Masii/Vyulya Ward Development Committee.

Currently, there are only two KMTC campuses in Machakos County; one in Machakos Town and the other in Manza.

Elsewhere, Governor Ndeti hosted a delegation from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), led by the Society's President, Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama, who paid a courtesy call to her office.

"Our discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between the County Government of Machakos and the Law Society of Kenya in advancing the rule of law, promoting good governance, and enhancing access to justice," she revealed.

The Governor stated that she was committed to building and maintaining strong partnerships that improve service delivery and positively impact the lives of the people of Machakos County.