Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in seven counties on Thursday to facilitate routine maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in seven counties on Thursday, July 16, to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 15, the company said the planned outages will affect parts of Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Migori, Nyeri, Meru, Kwale, and Mombasa counties.

In Uasin Gishu County, power will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Tilol, Songich, and Wonifour.

The outage will affect Chuiyat, Wonfour, Tilol, Kileges, Chekongony, Rot Tuga, Cherorget, Sirwo, and adjacent customers.

Residents of Kisumu County will also experience an outage between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in the Okore Ogonda area.

The interruption will affect Okore Ogonda, Jans Academy, Susan Owiyo, Hon Raila's Residence, and neighboring customers.

In Migori County, electricity will be interrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in two areas.

The first covers Migori Airstrip and Masaba Village, including Lake Basin, Masaba Village, Migori Airstrip, and adjacent customers.

The second will affect Owiro Akoko, Ombo Quarry, Bondo Otuch, Rapogi Market, Piny Owacho, Anding’o, Akonjo, Nyasaoro, and nearby customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Nyeri County will experience planned maintenance from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in two areas.

The first includes Ark Lodge, Bondeni, Kiguru Primary School, Amboni, Amboni Secondary School, Ruire, Murungaru Residence, and adjacent customers.

The second covers Chinga Boys, Chinga Girls, Demka Dairies, Major Wachira, Gichichi Market, Kagongo, Gathabari TBC, Kahutiri TBC, Father Kinyari, Kianue, Kagicha Market, and Chinga Tea Factory.

Kianguru TBC, Muirungi Market, Kiangombe TBC, Gathera, Kiamukanda, Mukurweini Water Works, Ruruguti Market, Maria Goretti School, Gikurwe, and surrounding areas will also be affected.

In Meru County, power will be interrupted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Nchiru, Kagaene, and Machagene.

The outage will affect Nchiru, Meru University of Science & Technology, Cedar Hotel, Mwithanga, Kanthiari, Uringu, Kamaroo, Mwathene Dispensary, Kimachia Secondary School, Kamaruki, and Kagaene Shopping Centre.

Others are Kithiri Polytechnic, Kimirii Centre, Mbeu Sub-District Hospital, Kaamu Primary School, Kiliati Mixed Secondary School, Machangene, and adjacent customers.

In Kwale County, the first outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Msambweni and Vingujini.

Areas affected include Msambweni Police, Vingujini, KMTC Msambweni, Mwaembe, Msambweni Hospital, Msambweni Secondary School, Msambweni Beach House, and nearby customers.

A second interruption during the same hours will affect Samburu Town, Vigurungani, Banga, Mwakijembe, Kinagoni, Silaloni, and surrounding customers.

Meanwhile, in Mombasa County, power will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Utange Barawa and Mwembeni.

The affected locations include Joho Secondary Utange, Barawa, Petro Petrol Station, Wema Center, Queens Hotel, Green Estate, Kiembeni, ACK Church Kiembeni, Bamburi Mwisho, and Naivas Bamburi.

Masters Bamburi, Ajanta Estate, Lake View Estate, Kerav Estate, Fisheries Apartments, Mwembeni, and adjacent customers will also be affected.