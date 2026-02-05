Editor's Review The land was allocated during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term, with Kenyatta also pledging to allocate South Sudan land for a logistics hub near the new Lamu port.



The Government of South Sudan has officially received ten hectares of land from Kenya for the construction of a dry inland port in Naivasha.





The prime land is located within the Naivasha Special Economic Zone and is set to reduce congestion at the Port of Mombasa and improve the flow of goods into the country.





Speaking during the official handover process, South Sudan Revenue Authority Commissioner General William Anyuon Kuol revealed that the South Sudanese government had inspected the land and completed the handover process, assuring that preparations for development would begin immediately.





As per Anyuon, the dry port could become operational within four to five months if construction proceeds as planned.





File image of South Sudan President Salva Kiir (left) and former President Uhuru Kenyatta (right).





He said the project would help South Sudanese traders avoid losses linked to port delays and improve the availability of imported goods for consumers.





Once operational, the facility is expected to reduce congestion at Mombasa, lower delays and storage costs, improve cargo tracking and customs compliance, speed up delivery of goods to South Sudan, and reduce the risk of consignments being auctioned because of long stays at the port.





Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga, who was present during the handover, said the Naivasha Inland Container Depot would be a strategic investment designed to move cargo away from the coast to inland destinations.





The land was allocated during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term, with Kenyatta also pledging to allocate South Sudan land for a logistics hub near the new Lamu port.





According to the Kenya Ports Authority, cargo going through Mombasa reached 45.45 million metric tonnes between January and December 2025, an increase of 10.9 per cent from the previous year.





KPA data shows that South Sudan ranks third among countries using the port, highlighting the country’s heavy reliance on the Northern Corridor and the need for faster clearance systems.





Officials said construction is expected to begin soon, with the facility set to become a key entry point for goods destined for South Sudan.



