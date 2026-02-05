Editor's Review Gaucho threatened legal action against the individuals publishing the doctored photos.

ODM staunch supporter Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has come out to defend his relationship with Mama Ida Odinga following the circulation of manipulated photos.

In a statement made on Thursday, February 5, Gaucho slammed those circulating images of him sharing a piece of cake with Mama Idah during his birthday celebration.

He questioned why people would risk soiling an individual's reputation just because of clout.

Gaucho defended Mama Idah from the online bullies, terming her a well-respected individual who should be left out of such shenanigans.

"Dr. mama Ida Odinga is a respectable leader in the fabric of our society and Diplomatic spheres. I can only compare her to the late Winnie Mandela," he added.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file photo of Gaucho and Rosemary Odinga during a campaign rally in 2013.

"Any attempts to besmirch, soil and damage Mama's name, image and reputation for content creation, directly or through Graphics is uncalled for. If the perpetrators find themselves before the court to explain and pay for reputational damages, then they should not blame me," he stated.

He disclosed that Mama Ida has always been like a parent to him and that he enjoys a cordial relationship with her children.

He intimated that he was first introduced to the Odinga family in 2013 by Rosemary Odinga, who later introduced him to the matriarch and her husband, the late Raila Omollo Odinga.

"Rosemary appointed me the chair of the youth volunteer team for Starehe Constituency, and we walked a political journey together. From then, Baba and Mama Ida have always taken me as their son," he stated.

Mama Idah is not the only public figure subjected to AI-manipulated images.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris also had her image with Mumias East MP Peter Salasya inappropriately doctored by AI. She called on the government to step in before the issue became a menace.