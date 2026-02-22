Editor's Review Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has turned down a planned visit by a group of young people to his residence in Ichaweri, Kiambu County.

In a statement on Sunday, February 22, Uhuru’s office said the former president is not in a position to host the group.

The office, however, noted that Uhuru respects the energy, ideas, and patriotism of the youth in Kenya.

“The former President deeply respects the energy, ideas, and patriotism of Kenya's youth. He firmly believes that dialogue between generations is essential for shaping the future of our nation, and he welcomes opportunities for constructive engagement.

“However, we wish to clarify that President (Rtd) Kenyatta is currently not in a position to host the said group,” read the statement in part.

Uhuru’s office further urged organizers of similar initiatives to communicate in advance to allow for proper arrangements.

“We encourage organizers of such initiatives to formally communicate with the Office in advance so that arrangements can be made for structured, peaceful, and meaningful dialogue,” the office added.

“Former President H.E. Kenyatta remains open to meeting and exchanging views in a dignified manner that fosters unity and mutual respect."

This comes after a group of young Kenyans wrote to Uhuru informing him of a planned visit to his Ichaweri residence on Monday, February 23, 2026.

In a letter dated February 16, 2026, the group said the visit was aimed at recognizing Uhuru as a leader who created space and provided support for young people in national leadership.

“Our visit to Ichaweri is therefore a courtesy call to you; to recognize you as a leader who has articulated space & support for young people in national leadership,” read the letter.

The group added that their planned visit to Ichaweri was a declaration of their intention to step forward and occupy that leadership space.

“The Road to Ichaweri signals the beginning of a generational shift. As we look toward the next general elections in 2027, young and emerging leaders are organizing to vie for office, to mobilize policy ideas, and to redefine political engagement in this country,” the letter added.