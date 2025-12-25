Editor's Review Among those honoured were 31 distinguished sports personalities.

Every great performance deserves recognition, and on October 20, 2025, Kenyans came together at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County to honour sportsmen and women whose dedication and achievements positively impacted the nation’s global image.

Presiding over the Mashujaa Day celebrations, President William Ruto led the country in recognising 184 exceptional Kenyans for their contribution to national development.

Among those honoured were 31 distinguished sports personalities whose achievements across various disciplines brought pride and international recognition to Kenya.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo stated that the nominees were evaluated based on their contributions to national unity, progress, and heritage, with integrity and impact guiding the selection process in accordance with the National Heroes Act, 2014.

Athletics and Track Stars

With athletics serving as the backbone of Kenya's sports industry, a significant number of those honored hailed from the discipline.

Clinton Aluvi Owatinya was celebrated for winning gold in the 100m at the 2025 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) U18 and U20 Championships held in Nigeria.

Cynthia Chepkirui earned her place among national heroes for her outstanding performance at the 2025 CAA Championships, where she claimed both gold and bronze medals.

File image of Cynthia Chepkirui.



Nancy Chepngetich Makani was honored for her gold medal performance in the 800m at the 2025 CAA Championships.

Erick Sikuku received recognition as the Race Walk World Masters champion for 2024–2025.

Rebecca Koroso Kerubo was celebrated for winning gold in the Hammer Throw at the 2024 World Masters Championships.

Kennedy Omwange Ndemo, an athletics coach nurturing young talent across Kenya, was honored for his dedication to developing the next generation of champions.

Martial Arts & Combat Sports

Kenya's martial arts community received well-deserved recognition for promoting discipline, self-defense, and excellence in combat sports.

Clarence Mwakio Ingalwa, founder of the Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do Championship, was honored for creating platforms that promote martial arts in coast and beyond.

Mourice Omondi Aloo earned national hero status as a karate instructor and founder of the East Africa Gojukai Championship. He was the first Kenyan karate instructor to conduct referees' and judges' courses, promoting self-defense, physical fitness, and discipline while raising awareness about drug abuse prevention through sports.

Catherine Mutwa Makau, a judo coach and military officer, was recognized for her contribution to sports coaching and management. As founder of the KEA Athletics Club in Mwingi West and a certified martial arts coach, she has dedicated her resources to nurturing young athletic talent while promoting discipline and teamwork among her military colleagues.

Faith Ogallo was celebrated for winning gold at the 2025 African Open Series in Taekwondo, representing Kenya with distinction on the continental stage.

File image of Taekwondo Gold winner, Faith Ogallo (in Red).

Morris Okolla Alfayo, Kenya's national heavyweight boxing champion, received recognition for his achievements in professional boxing and his contribution to elevating the sport in Kenya.

Team Sports & Football

The Harambee Stars' historic run to the quarter-finals at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) was prominently celebrated, with several players and administrators receiving national hero status.

Nicholas Chumba Musonye, a football administrator, was honored for his tireless work promoting East African soccer development and strengthening regional football ties.

Mildred Omari Cheche received recognition as the coach who led Kenya's U17 women's team to the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup. This historic achievement opened new pathways for young female footballers in Kenya.

Ryan Ogam, a Harambee Stars striker, was recognised as the top scorer at the 2024 CHAN tournament.

Omar Abud who served as Harambee Stars captain during the team's quarter-final run at the 2024 CHAN, was honored for his leadership and defensive prowess.

Bryne Omondi, the Harambee Stars goalkeeper, was recognized for his outstanding saves at the 2024 CHAN, and beyond.

Alpha Onyango, a midfielder, was awarded for his stellar performances at the 2024 CHAN, controlling the tempo and creating opportunities throughout the tournament.

Nicodemus Kimathi Musau, team manager and data analyst, was honored for integrating technology into football management, bringing modern analytics to enhance team performance.

Parin Simiyu, national netball captain, was recognised for leading Kenya to continental success and elevating the profile of netball in the country.

Vincent Ongera Onsomu, a former Kenya Simbas rugby player and current team mentor, was recognized for his contributions to rugby development and his role in nurturing the next generation of Kenyan rugby stars.

Motorsport

Kenya's women in motorsport too received well-deserved recognition for breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Pauline Sheghu was honored as a three-time World Rally Championship (WRC) podium finisher and women's motorsport ambassador. She was part of the first all-women crew to conquer the grueling Safari Rally in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Linet Ayuko Osiako, a veteran rally co-driver with more than 14 years of experience, was celebrated for being part of the first all-women crew to finish the WRC Safari Rally.

Adventure & Other Disciplines

James Ngarariga Kagambi received one of the day's most emotional recognitions as the first Kenyan to summit Mount Everest.

File image of mountain climber James Ngarariga Kagambi.

On May 12, 2022, the then-62-year-old retired teacher reached the world's highest peak after a grueling 40-day climb, becoming the first native Kenyan and one of fewer than 10 Black people to achieve this feat.

Abraham Mutala Mukulu, a volleyball coach and referee, was honored for his work promoting youth sports and developing volleyball programs across Kenya.

Shadrack Andenga Odinga, a sports journalist, was recognized for his fearless reporting that spotlights corruption in sports while uplifting youth talent and advocating for athletes' rights.

Paralympic & Inclusive Sports

The celebration of inclusive sports champions highlighted Kenya's commitment to providing opportunities for all athletes, regardless of physical ability.

Jairus Ongeta was honored for winning gold at the 2025 Dubai Paralympics Grand Prix, representing Kenya with distinction in para-athletics.

Kennedy Ogada, a paracyclist, was celebrated for representing Kenya internationally and breaking barriers in adaptive cycling.

File image of Kennedy Ogada, a paracyclist, and his guide.

Fabian Kungu Gathoni received recognition as the guide to paracyclist Kennedy Ogada.

Sharon Bitok Jeptarus was honored for winning silver medals in both the 800m and 1,500m at the 2022 Deaflympic Games in Brazil.

Lucas Wandia Wanjiru was celebrated for winning gold medals in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Deaflympic Games in both Brazil (2022) and Turkey (2017).

Anne Lichina was honored for her vital role as a sign language interpreter in deaf sports.

Posthumous Recognition

The late Hakizimana Gervais received posthumous recognition for guiding world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum to global success.

Both Gervais and Kiptum died in a fatal road accident on February 11, 2024.

The legacy of these honorees was meant to inspire young Kenyans to pursue their sporting dreams, knowing that their nation recognizes and celebrates excellence in all its forms.