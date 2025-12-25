Editor's Review The year 2025 was marked by moments of national mourning as Kenya lost some of its most influential figures across politics, governance, activism, and the creative arts.

The year 2025 was marked by moments of national mourning as Kenya lost some of its most influential figures across politics, governance, activism, and the creative arts.

From seasoned statesmen who shaped the country’s political trajectory to cultural icons whose work resonated with a younger generation, their deaths sparked reflection on their legacies and contributions to the nation.

Nairobileo.co.ke looks back at 10 notable Kenyan figures whose passing in 2025 left an indelible mark on the country.

Cyrus Jirongo

Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo passed away on December 13, 2025, following a road accident along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway.

He was driving from a fuel station in the Karai area of Naivasha when his vehicle collided head-on with a PSV bus operated by Climax Company.

Jirongo rose to prominence in 1992 as the youthful face of the ruling Kanu party campaign machinery.

His organisational skills later earned him a parliamentary seat, with Lugari voters electing him MP in 1997.

In March 2002, President Daniel Arap Moi appointed him Minister for Rural Development, a position he held briefly before KANU lost power later that year.

File image of Cyrus Jirongo.

Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga passed away on Wednesday, October 15, after suffering a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic treatment facility in Kochi, India.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Koothattukulam, where doctors attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead.

The ODM leader was laid to rest on Sunday, October 19, at his ancestral home in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County.

He was buried with his trademark hat and fly whisk, symbols that defined his political image for decades.

The private burial ceremony was attended by Raila’s immediate family, including his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, and his children Rosemary Odinga, Raila Odinga Jr., and Winnie Odinga.

His siblings, Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, and Wenwa Akinyi Odinga, were also present.

In accordance with his wishes, Raila was buried within 72 hours.

He was accorded a state funeral with full military honours, including a 17-gun salute by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Following the burial, President William Ruto conferred on him the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (C.G.H.) in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the nation.

File image of the late Raila Odinga's casket.

Charles Ong’ondo Were

Former Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were was gunned down by unknown assailants riding a motorcycle along Ngong Road, Nairobi, on April 30, 2025.

He was rushed to Nairobi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Were was shot five times, with the bullets entering from the left side of his body.

Authorities described the killing as a targeted attack, sparking nationwide shock.

Several individuals, including the late MP’s driver and bodyguard, were arrested in connection with the murder.

File image of Charles Were

Malulu Injendi

Former Malava MP Malulu Injendi passed away on February 17, 2025, while receiving treatment at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for several weeks with breathing complications.

Injendi was laid to rest on March 4, 2025, at his home in Lukusi Village, Malava, in a funeral attended by President William Ruto and other senior political leaders.

File image of Malulu Injendi

William Cheptumo

Former Baringo Senator William Cheptumo died on February 16, 2025, at Nairobi Hospital following a short illness.

His political career spanned over a decade, having served as Baringo North MP from 2007 to 2022 before being elected senator in 2022.

Cheptumo was buried on March 1, 2025, at his home in Bartabwa Ward, Baringo County. President Ruto and other senior political figures attended the funeral.

Following his death, his wife was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Gender.

File image of William Cheptumo.

Mathew Lempurkel

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel died on August 24, 2025, while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

He had been admitted after sustaining serious head injuries in a road accident on August 18 in Ong’ata Rongai.

Lempurkel served as MP from 2013 to 2017 on an ODM ticket and was widely known for his advocacy for the Maa community, particularly on land rights and cultural preservation.

File image of the late Mathew Lempurkel.

Wafula Chebukati

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati died on February 20 at the age of 63 while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

He had been hospitalised for nearly a week and placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to his family, Chebukati succumbed to cardiac arrest after a long battle with brain cancer.

He served as IEBC chairperson from January 2017 to January 2023, overseeing the 2017 and 2022 General Elections.

Before joining the commission, Chebukati practised law for 37 years and ran the firm Cootow & Associates Advocates.

He was laid to rest on Saturday, March 8, at his farm in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

File image of the late Wafula Chebukati.

Shalkido

Renowned musician Kevin Mburu Kinyanjui, popularly known as Shalkido, died on October 6 following a tragic road accident along Thika Road.

The crash occurred on the morning of Sunday, October 5, after which he was rushed to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

Doctors confirmed that he had suffered severe internal brain bleeding in multiple areas, rendering his condition inoperable.

He passed away while receiving treatment. Shalkido was buried on Thursday, October 16, at his grandmother’s home in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The late artist rose to fame as a member of the Sailors Gang and was part of hit songs such as Wamlambez and Pekejeng.

File image of Kevin Mburu alias Shalkido.

Phoebe Asiyo

Former Member of Parliament Phoebe Asiyo died on July 17 in North Carolina, United States.

She remains a towering figure in Kenya’s political history, celebrated as a trailblazer for women’s rights and gender representation in governance.

Asiyo was first elected MP for Karachuonyo in 1982, becoming one of the few women in Parliament at the time.

She was a strong advocate for gender equality and played a key role in championing the two-thirds gender principle, later entrenched in the 2010 Constitution.

She was laid to rest on Friday, August 8, 2025.

File image of Phoebe Asiyo

Comedian KK Mwenyewe

Zakaria Kariuki, popularly known as KK Mwenyewe, passed away on July 15 after a short illness.

He gained national fame for his comedic impersonations of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, skillfully mimicking his speech patterns, attire, walk, and catchphrases.

At the height of his online popularity, KK was still a student at Kisii University, pursuing a degree in Computer Science/Engineering.

He was buried on Wednesday, July 23, at his home in Lari, Kiambu County.