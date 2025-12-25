Editor's Review In 2025, several Kenyan women dominated national and international headlines for reasons ranging from political upheaval and legal battles to global recognition and diplomatic interventions.

Their stories reflected the highs and lows of public life, justice, governance, and international acclaim, sparking wide public debate and drawing global attention.

Below are some of the women whose actions, experiences, and milestones defined conversations during the year.

Kawira Mwangaza

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza was in the spotlight in 2025 following her impeachment from office.

Mwangaza lost her governorship after the High Court upheld the Senate’s decision to remove her.

She had been impeached in August 2024 over gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct, and abuse of office.

Mwangaza moved to court to challenge the decision, and the court initially granted her temporary relief by suspending the impeachment.

However, on March 14, Justice Bahati Mwamuye dealt her a blow after ruling that her petition did not meet the threshold required to quash the impeachment.

“The Gazette Notice No. 10351, Volume CXXVI No. 130, dated August 20 and published on August 21, 2024, communicating the decision and resolution of the Senate to remove the petitioner from office as the Governor of Meru County by way of impeachment is affirmed,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

Following the decision, Mwangaza’s deputy, Isaac Mutuma M’Ethingia, was sworn in as the Meru Governor.

File image of Kawira Mwangaza.

Rose Njeri

Rose Njeri rose to national prominence after she was arrested at her home in Nairobi on May 30, 2025, over the development of an online platform that enabled Kenyans to easily submit views on the Finance Bill 2025.

During the arrest, police officers confiscated her electronic devices, including her laptop and phone, and she was reportedly coerced into surrendering passwords granting them access.

Her detention sparked national uproar, with prominent politicians and lawyers, including former Chief Justice David Maraga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, demanding her release.

Njeri was later arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts and charged under Section 16 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

On June 20, 2025, Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo declared the charges defective and ambiguous.

On September 30, 2025, Njeri earned global recognition after being named to the prestigious TIME100 Next list for 2025.

File image of Rose Njeri.

Margaret Nduta

Margaret Nduta made headlines in March 2025 after she was sentenced to death in Vietnam for possession of illegal drugs.

She had been arrested in July 2023 after being hired by another Kenyan to transport a suitcase to Laos.

Nduta was reportedly paid $1,300 (approximately Sh168,000) for the task, with her travel expenses, including plane tickets, fully covered.

The Kenyan government, through the State Department for Foreign Affairs, intervened and engaged the Vietnamese government in efforts to overturn the death sentence.

On July 31, Nduta was spared execution following a successful appeal, with Vietnam’s Supreme Court commuting her sentence to life imprisonment, offering renewed hope to her family.

File image of Margaret Nduta.

Phoebe Okowa

Kenyan lawyer Phoebe Okowa was elected on November 12 as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), marking a major milestone for Kenya on the global legal stage.

Okowa was elected by both the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Security Council after four rounds of voting, defeating three other candidates.

Kenya nominated her to the position on February 27, 2025, through its Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Professor Okowa is a Professor of Public International Law and Director of Graduate Studies at Queen Mary University of London.

In 2021, she was elected to the International Law Commission for a five-year term beginning January 1, 2023.