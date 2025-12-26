Editor's Review In 2025, Kenya hosted several high-profile regional and international tournaments, from the Safari Rally to football and rugby events.

The events drew worldwide attention, with audiences streaming online to watch, further cementing Kenya’s status as a sports hub.

In this article, we look at four major sporting events that were hosted in Kenya in 2025.

Safari Rally (WRC)

Kenya hosted the 2025 World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally from March 20 to March 23.

The first leg of the rally was held in Kasarani, Nairobi, before the action moved to Naivasha for the second leg, which was held at Sleeping Warrior, Elementeita stage, and later at Soysambu Conservancy.

Thousands of motorsport fans flocked to Naivasha to enjoy the thrilling 383.1-kilometer event.

The rally was also watched by over 120 million people in 170 countries globally, with over 50 international television channels airing it.

36-year-old driver Elfyn Evans and his co-driver Scott Martin won the 2025 Safari Rally under the Toyota Gazoo team.

They were followed by the Hyundai driver Estonian Ott Tanak and his co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe.

File image of President William Ruto flagging the 2025 WRC Safari Rally.

CHAN 2024

Kenya, in July and August of 2025, hosted the African Nations Championship (CHAN) alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

The CHAN matches were played at the Nyayo Stadium along Lang’ata Road and at the Moi Sports Center, Kasarani along the Thika Super Highway.

The tournament brings talents from soccer players undertaking their football careers in their local leagues.

The event drew thousands of football fans who attended the matches to support Harambee Stars.

The stars emerged at the top of Group A but were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing to Madagascar in penalties.

The CHAN tournament was won by Morocco, who defeated Madagascar 3-2 in the final held at Kasarani Stadium.

File image of Kenyan fans at Kasarani Stadium.

Safari Sevens 2025

Kenya played host to the 27th Safari Sevens rugby tournament, which took place from October 10 to 12 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Men's teams that participated in the tournament included: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Shogun, French Renegades, Kenya Shujaa, Kenya Morans, UK Select, Apache Rugby, Reunion, Uganda Men, KCB RFC, and Walukuba Barbarians of Uganda.

On the other hand, the women's category attracted Belgium, Kenya Lionesses, Shogun, Tunisia, Uganda, Kenya Cubs, Zimbabwe, and Costa Blanca Barbarians.

Kenya’s national rugby teams, Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses, defended their titles during the tournament.

Shujaa defeated Spain’s Shogun 14–7 in the men’s final, while the Lionesses edged Uganda 14–10 to win the women’s title.

File image of Shujaa lifting the Safari Sevens trophy.

Africa Women’s Sevens Cup

Kenya, on November 15 and 16, hosted the Africa Women’s Sevens Cup tournament at the RFUEA Grounds along Ngong Road.

The two-day event brought together twelve nations to battle it out for continental glory.

Countries represented in the tournament included: Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Madagascar, Zambia, Tunisia, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Egypt.

South Africa’s Springbok Women's Sevens team defeated Kenya’s Lionesses 22-0 in the final of the tournament and were crowned champions.

The hosts were unbeaten throughout the tournament, defeating Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire, and Uganda before losing to South Africa.

Beyond the matches, the tournament featured fan zones, music, and cultural showcases, creating a carnival-like atmosphere for families and fans to connect and celebrate.