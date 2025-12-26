Editor's Review President William Ruto had an eventful 2025, visiting 12 countries across the world, with some visiting more than once.

The foreign visits were aimed at improving bilateral and multilateral relationships between Kenya and other countries.

Ghana

President Ruto started the year with a trip to Accra, Ghana, on January 7 to attend the inauguration ceremony of President John Dramani Mahama.

The visit followed a special invitation extended to Ruto by Mahama during his trip to Kenya in December 2024.

During the visit, Ruto also had high-level discussions with Heads of State and Government, including President Mahama.

He also used the trip to campaign for the late Raila Odinga, who unsuccessfully vied for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Uganda

President Ruto visited Uganda twice in 2025.

The first visit was on January 11, 2025, to attend the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

During the event, Ruto detailed the strides that have been made by the country and his government in addressing food security and poverty.

President Ruto also held talks with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda during the visit.

Ruto again visited Uganda on November 23 to attend the launch of Devki’s $500 million steel plant in Tororo.

He was accompanied by Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Tourism and Wildlife CS Rebecca Miano, and the Kenyan High Commissioner in Uganda, Joash Maangi.

File image of President William Ruto with Yoweri Museveni in Uganda.

UAE

President Ruto visited Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on January 14 to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit.

Ruto also used the visit to hold high-level bilateral discussions with key global leaders, including

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Further, he sought the UAE’s help in extending the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to the Malaba border.

“We are exploring a partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates to extend the Standard Gauge Railway to connect Kenya, Uganda, and South Sudan.

"As part of the plan, we have agreed to conduct a feasibility study on the extension of the SGR due to its capacity to foster regional integration and promote trade," President Ruto remarked.

Ethiopia

President Ruto also made four visits to Ethiopia in 2025.

The first visit was in February during the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly.

Ruto visited Addis Ababa again on July 27 to attend the second United Nations Food Systems Summit.

During the visit, Ruto held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

Ruto visited Ethiopia for the third time on September 7, 2025, to grace the second Africa Climate Summit.

During the visit, Ruto also presided over the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

President Ruto's fourth visit to Ethiopia was on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

In an update, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed hosting Ruto and described the visit as a reflection of the relationship between the two countries.

"Today, I welcomed President William Ruto of Kenya for a one-day working visit, reflecting the deep, historic, and brotherly relations between our two nations," he said.

File image of President William Ruto and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

China

President William Ruto flew to Beijing, China, on April 22 for a 5-day state visit.

He was officially welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, April 24, after visiting the presidential palace.

The colorful welcoming ceremony included a 21-gun salute, full military honors, and a state banquet.

The President then held bilateral discussions with President Xi Jinping to deepen ties between Kenya and China.

During the visit, President Ruto secured 7 major deals totaling Ksh107 billion ($823 million).

Under manufacturing, the government secured a Ksh19.5 billion deal from China Wu Yi company for manufacturing, processing, warehousing in Kajiado/Kilifi County, and investment in Tatu Special Economic Zone, Konza Technopolis, near Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Athi River, and Kileleshwa Project Factory.

The government also secured Ksh2.6 billion from Chongqing Shengsheng Apparel Group company and Ksh6.5 billion from Beijing Shenzhou Zhonghe Education Technology company.

In the agriculture sector, Kenya finalized a Ksh52 billion deal with Zonken Group and a Ksh3.9 billion funding from Shandong Jiajiali Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Technology Company.

The Ruto administration further secured a Ksh2.9 billion deal from Biltmore Manhattan Hotel Management company for the construction of a 5-star hotel in Nairobi.

File image of presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto.

Vatican

President Ruto flew to the Vatican on April 26 to join other world leaders in the funeral of the late Pope Francis.

He had gone on a visit to China before deciding to visit the Vatican before returning to Kenya.

Ruto was in the company of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Pope Francis passed away on Monday, April 21, aged 88, in his residence at the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican.

His death came after a long battle with a cerebral stroke, which had led to a coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.

Spain

President Ruto visited Seville, Spain, on June 29 to attend the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

During the conference, Ruto advocated for reinvigorated multilateralism in a world facing growing uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and intersecting crises; from extreme poverty, rising inequalities, and economic turmoil, to climate change and biodiversity loss.

He also held bilateral talks with several Heads of State and Government, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI, to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as clean energy, youth empowerment, and climate resilience.

United Kingdom

After visiting Spain, Ruto flew to the UK on June 30 to sign the renewed Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership 2025-2030 with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Anchored on four pillars: trade, climate, technology, and security, the partnership aims to double trade by 2030, equip Kenyans with digital skills, and strengthen cooperation on regional stability, terrorism, cyber threats, and climate action.

President William Ruto with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Japan

On August 18, President Ruto visited Japan to attend the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) alongside other African leaders.

Ruto gave a keynote address at TICAD 9 plenary on Friday, August 22, where he called for more concerted efforts to grow the economies in Africa to reduce the poverty rates, create more jobs, and enhance health and educational services.

On the sidelines of the summit, the president met with high-level representatives of renowned brands headquartered in Japan and finance corporations with whom he made agreements on investment benefits for Kenya.

USA

President William Ruto made two visits to the US in 2025. The President first visited the US on September 21 to attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During the visit, President Ruto pushed for reforms in the global financial system and championed fair access to development financing for developing nations.

The Head of State also championed reforms to address security challenges in Haiti, Sudan, the DRC, Somalia, and South Sudan.

Ruto again visited the US on December 3, 2025, on the invitation of US President Donald Trump to witness the signing of the peace agreement between Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi, ending decades of conflict in Eastern DRC.

File image of President William Ruto with Donald Trump.

Qatar

President Ruto visited Doha, Qatar, on November 3, 2025, to participate in the United Nations Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2).

Ruto also met His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, and strategic development initiatives between Qatar and Kenya.

The Head of State also used the visit to seal major investment agreements targeting infrastructure, energy, and transport modernisation projects.

Angola

President Ruto flew to Luanda, Angola, on November 24 to attend the 7th African Union-European Union Summit, chairing a crucial AU reform session.

Ruto also met European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, for bilateral discussions to expand trade, attract investment, and speed up the implementation of the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

Further, the president co-chaired the AU Institutional Reform Committee in his role as Champion of AU Institutional Reforms.