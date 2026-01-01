Editor's Review From political dynasties and senior government families to celebrated musicians and cultural icons, 2025 was marked by a string of lavish, high-profile weddings that captured national attention.

The ceremonies blended tradition, elegance, and political symbolism, drawing the country’s top leadership, celebrities, and influencers to some of Kenya’s most exclusive venues.

From Nairobi to Migori, Bungoma, Garissa, and Amboseli, the weddings showcased not only love stories but also power, heritage, and social stature.

Here is a look at some of the most talked-about high-profile weddings that took place in Kenya in 2025.

Moses Mudavadi and Qillan Saiya

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s son, Moses Budamba Mudavadi, on Saturday, November 29, tied the knot with his lover Qillian Ndeso Saiya.

The colourful wedding ceremony held in Nairobi was graced by senior government officials and politicians, including President William Ruto, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and Health CS Aden Duale.

During the wedding, the bride wore a stunning white gown featuring off-shoulder sleeves, lace detailing, and floral appliqués.

The groom, on the other hand, was dressed in an elegant black suit paired with a white shirt and a bow tie.

File image of Moses Mudavadi and Qillian Ndeso.

Brian Belio and Nicole Langat

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang’s son Brian Belio and businessman David Langat’s daughter Nicole Langat got married on Saturday, September 7, 2025.

The high-profile wedding drew the attention of senior political and government figures, including the late Raila Odinga, Mama Rachel, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, and Transport CS Davis Chirchir.

Other notable figures who attended the wedding included KAA Chairperson Caleb Kositany, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, former KNUT Secretary-General Wilson Sossion,

Tanzanian musician Juma Mussa Mkambala, popularly known as Juma Jux, entertained guests during the high-level event.

The wedding followed a pre-wedding ceremony, which was held in Karen, Nairobi, and was attended by President William Ruto.

File image of Nicole Langat with her husband Brian Belio.

Prince Indah and Winnie Nyamigori

Popular Ohangla star Prince Indah, on April 13, 2025, got hitched with Winnie Nyamigori in an elegant traditional wedding ceremony held in Migori County.

The wedding brought the bride’s village to a standstill with choppers, black SUVs, red carpets, and tons of gilded jewellery.

Among the high-profile guests who attended the wedding were: Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko, Homa Bay's Gladys Wanga and Siaya's James Orengo, Langa’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, fashion designer Bolo Bespoke, Terence Creative, Milly Chebby, Oga Obinna, Sandra Dacha

Tamara Wetang’ula and Antony Njoroge

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s daughter, Tamara Wetang’ula, on Friday, April 18, tied the knot with Antony Njoroge in the presence of their friends and family.

The white wedding came shortly after the couple held a pre-wedding celebration in Bungoma County.

Dignitaries who attended the wedding included President Ruto, Defence CS Soipan Tuya, Tourism CS Rebecca Miano, and Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka.

Members of Parliament and Senators across the political divide, including Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, also attended the wedding.

President William Ruto at Anthony and Tamara's wedding.

James Kimoi and Ivy Meli

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi’s son, James Kimoi, on May 2, 2025, tied the knot with Ivy Meli in a private yet elegant ceremony at Ol Tukai Lodge, Amboseli.

The wedding was attended by senior figures, including Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Muhoho Kenyatta.

In a statement after the wedding, Moi Moi welcomed Ivy into the family and wished the couple’s blessings.

"My wife Zahra and I are proud as parents watching our son, James Kimoi, exchanging vows today with the love of his life, Ivy Meli, and making a life-long commitment to be a loving, supportive, present, and intentional husband,” said Moi.

File image of Gideon Moi's son, James Kimoi, with his wife Ivy Meli.

Mohamed Haji and Jamila Mohammed

National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji’s son, Mohamed Haji, on Saturday, November 29, exchanged marriage vows with his fiancée, Jamila Mohammed Abdulgader Al Sawae, in Masalani, Garissa County.

The wedding was held in accordance with Islamic and Somali cultural traditions.

President Ruto, ODM leader Oburu Oginga, Wetang’ula, CS Duale, CS Murkomen, and Somaliland President Sheikh Mohamed Madobe attended the ceremony.

Speaking during the wedding, President Ruto wished the newlyweds a blessed union, commending the Haji family for their service and contribution to the nation.