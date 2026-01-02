Editor's Review As the cost of living continues to rise, many Kenyans are increasingly exploring ways to save their hard-earned income.

One effective way to cut expenses is by finding an affordable place to live.

In this article, Nairobileo.co.ke highlights some affordable estates within Nairobi and its surrounding satellite towns that Kenyans can consider living in 2026 to save that extra cash.

Ruiru

Ruiru town, located in Kiambu County, is one of the most sought-after residential areas within the Nairobi metropolitan region.

The town’s rapid growth is largely due to its well-developed road network, which provides easy access to the Nairobi Central Business District.

Ruiru caters to both homeowners and renters. The cost of renting a bedsitter ranges from Sh7,000 to Sh10,000, while a one-bedroom apartment goes for between Sh10,000 and Sh17,000.

Two-bedroom apartments typically cost between Sh18,000 and Sh25,000 per month.

The town also boasts modern markets, shopping centres, and other social amenities that have contributed to its steady growth.

File image of Ruiru town in Kiambu County.

Ongata Rongai

Located along Magadi Road, Ongata Rongai is another affordable area to live. The area is served by several public service vehicles (PSVs), with travel time to and from the Nairobi CBD averaging about 40 minutes.

Matatu fares range between Sh70 and Sh130, depending on the time of day.

Rental prices for a bedsitter range from Sh6,000 to Sh9,000 per month. One-bedroom houses cost between Sh10,000 and Sh16,000, while two-bedroom apartments range from Sh17,000 to Sh23,000.

Residents also enjoy access to various social amenities, including shopping malls and recreational centres.

File image of Ongata Rongai town.

Roysambu

Roysambu, located along the Thika Superhighway, is a popular rental estate that attracts a wide range of residents, particularly students and young professionals.

The estate offers affordable housing, good infrastructure, and modern amenities.

A bedsitter in Roysambu costs between Sh8,000 and Sh12,000, while a one-bedroom apartment goes for between Sh13,000 and Sh20,000 per month, depending on the location.

The area is surrounded by several social amenities, including the Garden City Mall. Public transport fares to the Nairobi CBD range from Sh30 to Sh70, depending on distance and time of day.

Utawala

Utawala is another sought-after residential area in Nairobi, offering a wide variety of apartment complexes and gated communities. Its proximity to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) makes it a preferred choice for people working at the airport, as well as those along Mombasa Road.

A bedsitter in Utawala ranges from Sh6,000 to Sh10,000, while a one-bedroom apartment costs between Sh10,000 and Sh20,000. Two-bedroom apartments typically range from Sh18,000 to Sh30,000.

Screengrab image of Utawala.

Imara Daima

Imara Daima, located along Mombasa Road, is popular with families and young professionals due to its affordability and proximity to the Nairobi CBD.

A bedsitter in Imara Daima costs between Sh7,000 and Sh12,000, while a one-bedroom apartment goes for between Sh10,000 and Sh18,000. Two-bedroom apartments range from Sh20,000 to Sh30,000.

Kitengela

Located in Kajiado County, Kitengela town offers affordable rental options for people who work nearby or those who do not mind a longer commute.

A bedsitter in Kitengela averages between Sh6,500 and Sh9,000, while a one-bedroom house costs between Sh10,000 and Sh17,000.

Matatu fares to the Nairobi CBD range from Sh70 to Sh150, depending on the time of day.