Editor's Review With the rapid growth of social media globally, politicians and government officials have increasingly turned to digital platforms to engage their electorates, mobilise supporters, and promote their agendas.

With the rapid growth of social media globally, politicians and government officials have increasingly turned to digital platforms to engage their electorates, mobilise supporters, and promote their agendas.

In Kenya, political leaders command massive online followings, and Nairobileo.co.ke takes a look at the 11 most followed politicians across all major social media platforms.

William Ruto

President William Ruto is the most followed Kenyan politician across social media. The Head of State boasts 6.9 million followers on X, 3.4 million followers on Facebook, and 366,000 followers on Instagram.

Ruto came into office in September 2022 after he won the August 2022 general election under a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

President Ruto is expected to run for re-election in the 2027 general election.

File image of President William Ruto.

Jalang’o

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o, has 813k followers on X, 1.6 million followers on Facebook, and 3 million followers on Instagram.

Jalango was elected as the Lang’ata MP in the 2022 general election on an ODM party ticket.

Previously, Jalang’o had a successful career in the media industry and worked for Kiss 100, Milele FM, Radio Maisha, and Hot 96 FM.

File image of Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o

Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Gideon Mbuvi, alias Mike Sonko, has 3.4 million followers on X, 562K followers on Facebook, and 202K followers on Instagram.

Sonko served as the Nairobi County boss from 2017 to December 2020 before he was impeached from office.

File image of Mike Sonko.

Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is followed by 2 million people on X, 971K people on Facebook, 428k on Instagram, and 458,000 on TikTok.

Sakaja was elected as the Nairobi County Governor in the August 2022 general election under the UDA ticket.

Previously, Sakaja served as the Nairobi Senator between 2017 and 2022 under the Jubilee Party.

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Kipchumba Murkomen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen boasts 2.9 million followers on X, 49.6K on Instagram, and 747K followers on Facebook.

Murkomen was appointed to the Cabinet in October 2022 and given the Transport docket. In July 2024, he was moved to the Ministry of Sports before President Ruto reassigned him to the Interior Ministry.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino boasts 1.7 million followers on Facebook, 318K followers on X, and 967K followers on Instagram.

Babu was first elected as the Embakasi East lawmaker in the 2017 general election under an ODM party ticket.

He was re-elected in the 2022 general election again under the ODM party ticket. Babu is set to run for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat in the 2027 general election.

File image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Mohammed Ali

Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali has 1.5 million followers on X, 810K followers on Facebook, and 146K followers on Instagram.

Ali is currently serving in his second term in office, having been elected in the 2017 general election and re-elected in the 2022 general election on a UDA ticket.

File image of Nyali MP Mohamed Ali.

Rigathi Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has 1 million followers on X, 912 K followers on Facebook, and 617K followers on TikTok. Gachagua served as the Deputy President between September 2022 and October 2024 before he was impeached.

Following his ouster, Gachagua formed his own political outfit, the Democracy for the Citizens Party.

File image of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Martha Karua

People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has 1.7 million followers on X, 660K followers on Facebook, and 60.8K followers on Instagram.

Karua was the late Raila Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 general election under the Azimio coalition, in which they lost to Kenya Kwanza.

Previously, Karua served as a member of Parliament for Gichugu Constituency in Kirinyaga County as a Minister for Justice under the late Mwai Kibaki’s tenure.

File image of Martha Karua.

Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has 1.3 million followers on X, 923K followers on Facebook, and 90K followers on Instagram.

Mudavadi was appointed as the Prime CS in October 2022 after he supported President William Ruto in the 2022 general election.

Mudavadi also doubles up as the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Foreign Affairs.

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) party leader Kalono Musyoka has 1.6 million followers on X and 667K followers on Facebook.

Kalonzo served as Kenya’s vice president during the grand-coalition government between 2008 and 2013.

In the 2013 and 2017 general elections, Kalonzo was Raila’s running mate, but they lost the two elections to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and his then deputy Ruto.

Kalonzo is expected to challenge Ruto for the presidency in the 2027 general election.