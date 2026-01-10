Editor's Review Several senior officials in President William Ruto’s administration have resigned from government‑appointed roles in recent years.

Several senior officials in President William Ruto’s administration have resigned from government‑appointed roles in recent years. The following is a detailed account of those departures, the positions they vacated, and the statements they made upon leaving office.

Faith Odhiambo

On 6 October 2025, Faith Odhiambo resigned as Vice Chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests.

Odhiambo was serving as President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and had been appointed to the panel established to propose mechanisms for compensation and reparations for victims of police excesses during demonstrations and public protests.

In her resignation statement, she cited that the panel’s work was blocked by court orders, making it unlikely to meet its mandate within the set timeframe.

She stated: “My resignation from the Panel takes cognisance of the crucial point at which Kenya finds itself in the quest for full constitutional implementation and lasting reform to our democratic context.”

LSK President Faith Odhiambo.

Odhiambo also noted that victims continued to contact her in frustration over delays in accessing the panel’s services and said she would prioritise other avenues to address their plight through her leadership at the Law Society of Kenya.

Irungu Houghton

Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya, resigned from the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests on 9 January 2026.

In a resignation letter addressed to the panel’s chairperson, Houghton said his decision followed President Ruto’s directive extending the panel’s mandate by 180 days despite a 4 December 2025 High Court ruling that declared the panel unconstitutional.

He wrote that the court’s decision had “materially destroyed both the legal basis and institutional legitimacy of the panel’s continued existence.” Houghton added: “I have resigned from the Panel of Experts with immediate effect. My decision follows the President’s Jan 5, 2026 extension of the Panel’s mandate for a further 180 days despite the Dec 4, 2025 Kerugoya High Court ruling.”

He also said he did not support a stay application filed against the High Court ruling, describing the inclusion of his name as “erroneous,” and said he would no longer serve on a task force that he believed risks normalising an arrangement the court found unconstitutional.

Moses Kuria

Kuria resigned from his role as Senior Economic Advisor to the President on 8 July 2025. Kuria had previously held Cabinet positions, including as Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry and Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Delivery and Performance Management.

In a statement explaining his resignation, Kuria said he resigned to pursue personal interests.

File image of Moses Kuria.

"The President has graciously accepted my decision to resign from government. I thank President Ruto for having given me an opportunity to serve as Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry for 11 months, Public Service, Delivery and Performance Management for 9 months and Senior Economic Advisor for the last 10 months. As I move on to pursue personal interests, I am proud of the work the President and I did to implement the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda..." Kuria posted.

He later announced that he would be contesting the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat in the 2027 general election.

Peter Mbae

Peter Mbae resigned as Head of Government Delivery Services (GDS) on 9 January 2025. The Government Delivery Services unit is responsible for coordinating the implementation of national government flagship programmes and monitoring performance across government agencies.

In his resignation letter to Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Mbae cited unresolved issues that had been raised repeatedly yet remained unresolved, making it difficult for him to fulfil his mandate.

In the letter, he stated: “Despite my passion, focus and consistency, for reasons and issues that I have consistently brought to your attention and have not been resolved to date, it has not been possible to carry out my duties as intended, and my position as Head of Government Delivery Services is no longer tenable.”

Kembi Gitura

Kembi Gitura resigned as Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) Board in August 2025.

Gitura’s resignation was driven by political positions he held that he said differed from the policies of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government.

File image of Kembi Gitura.

In his resignation announcement, Gitura said: “I have never supported the UDA government, and I have always stood firmly and in substantial agreement, although maybe at times quietly with those forces that are up against its policies for all the reasons that are now in the public domain.”

His resignation made clear his intention to clarify his political alignment ahead of future political activities.

Japhet Koome

Inspector‑General of Police Japhet Koome resigned from his position in July 2024 following widespread public criticism of the conduct of police officers during anti-government protests, including demonstrations sparked by proposed tax increases that led to fatalities and injuries.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed announced that President Ruto had accepted Koome’s resignation.

“His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, CGH, President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, has on this 12th day of July 2024, accepted the resignation of Eng. Japheth N. Koome, MGH, as the Inspector General of the National Police Service,” read the statement in part.

President Ruto expressed gratitude to IG Koome for the service he rendered to the nation and extended his best wishes for success in all his future pursuits.

Following the resignation, Douglas Kanja took over as the new police boss.