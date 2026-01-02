Editor's Review Waithera won the prestigious Star Prize, the highest honour of the awards ceremony.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka graced the Future Africa Leaders Awards at Omnia Towers in Lagos, Nigeria, on January 1.

At the event, 23-year-old Kenyan Rejoice Waithera won the prestigious Star Prize, the highest honour of the awards ceremony.

File image of Rejoice Waithera.

The two veteran Kenyan politicians participated in an interactive session with winners and alumni of the Future Africa Leaders Awards, where they shared insights on leadership and personal development with young African leaders.

During the forum, Uhuru and Kalonzo encouraged the young Africans in attendance to embrace purpose, resilience, and faith in their leadership journeys, emphasizing the importance of staying committed to making positive change across the continent.

File image of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kalonzo Musyoka, and the youth.

The session centered on key themes of overcoming self-doubt, recognizing one's God-given purpose, and understanding that meaningful change often begins with small, consistent actions.

The two leaders emphasized that every individual has the potential to make a difference, regardless of their background or circumstances, urging the young leaders to remain steadfast in their pursuits.

File image of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Future Africa Leaders Awards, founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, is an initiative that recognizes and supports exceptional young Africans who are driving positive change in their communities.

The awards program celebrates emerging leaders who demonstrate innovation, commitment to service, and a vision for transforming their societies through impactful initiatives.

File image of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Waithera's recognition with the Star Prize highlights her outstanding contributions and places her among an elite group of young African change-makers who are shaping the continent's future.