Editor's Review A National Police Service (NPS) recruit was killed on Friday, January 23, and 24 others injured after being involved in an accident along the Marua–Chaka road in Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

A National Police Service (NPS) recruit was killed on Friday, January 23, and 24 others injured after being involved in an accident along the Marua–Chaka road in Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

In a police report seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, the accident occurred at around 2:45 AM near the Rubis petrol station and approximately one kilometre west of Kiganjo Police Station.

The accident involved a Toyota Fielder vehicle, which rammed into the recruits from the Kiganjo Police Training College who were on a morning run exercise.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle failed to obey traffic signals issued by officers on duty before he hit the recruits.

“It happened that the motor vehicle was being driven from the Chaka direction heading towards Marua general direction, and upon reaching the location of the accident, the driver failed to comply with the traffic signs and signal given by police officers on duty.

“The driver did not stop as he was required to. In the process, he hit squad 50b of recruit constables who were running on the left side of the road from Chaka direction heading towards NPS main campus, Kiganjo,” read the police report in part.

File image of a police line.

One of the NPS recruits sustained serious injuries during the accident and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mathari Mission Hospital.

The body of the deceased recruit was preserved at the same facility’s mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

The other 24 recruits sustained minor injuries and are receiving medical treatment at the Mathari Mission Hospital.

The accident comes days after 7 people lost their lives following a tragic road accident involving a trailer and a 14-seater matatu in Kikopey, near Gilgil.

The fatal crash occurred on the afternoon of Monday, January 19, when a trailer reportedly lost control before veering off its lane and colliding head-on with a matatu that was heading in the opposite direction.

The impact was devastating, with the sheer weight and speed of the lorry forcing the PSV off the road.

The trailer eventually came to a stop on top of the matatu, leaving it severely damaged and almost unrecognisable.

Several other passengers were injured in the accident and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.