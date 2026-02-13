Editor's Review A 37-year-old foreign national has been arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in connection with an alleged fraud case.

In a statement on Thursday, February 12, the Kenya Police Service said the suspect was intercepted by authorities aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

"A 37-year-old dual citizen of Somalia and Australia has been arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in connection with fraud. The suspect, Ige Nasa, was intercepted at Terminal 1A upon arrival from Australia via Johannesburg aboard a Kenya Airways Flight," the statement read.

Police explained that the arrest was triggered by an immigration alert that had been issued earlier, linking the suspect to an ongoing criminal investigation.

"He was flagged by an active immigration control alert issued on 30th January 2026, linked to a case of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses," the statement added.

Authorities said the suspect was processed at the airport police station before being transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to allow detectives to continue with investigations.

Elsewhere, DCI detectives arrested and arraigned a suspected cybercriminal accused of masterminding a fraud scheme that cost a leading microfinance institution over Ksh11.4 million.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 11, the DCI revealed that the suspect allegedly exploited system vulnerabilities, executed dozens of concealed transactions, and attempted to erase his digital footprints.

"Detectives from the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit (BFIU) have arrested and arraigned cyberfraudster Seth Mwabe Okwanyo, aka Seth Onyango Odhiambo, for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that siphoned off Ksh11.4 million from a leading microfinance institution," the statement read.

According to the investigative agency, the case was triggered by a formal complaint from the affected financial institution, which flagged suspicious activity within its systems.

"This action follows a formal complaint lodged by the Microfinance institution, detailing a shocking incident that occurred on July 16, 2025. On that day, a total of thirty-eight (38) fraudulent transactions were executed through the institution's system, resulting in a loss of Ksh11,410,165. These transactions circumvented the company's internal visibility and control measures, raising serious concerns about security breaches," the statement added.

The DCI stated that once the complaint was filed, a specialized team from the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit launched forensic investigations to trace the anomaly and identify those responsible.

"Dedicated investigators immediately sprang into action, uncovering that these thirty-eight transactions were absent from the microfinance institution records yet were flagged as successful to the recipients. This discrepancy indicated that the hackers had deliberately erased both system and database logs to cover their tracks," the statement continued.

The suspect was presented in court, where he faced a raft of charges related to cybercrime and financial fraud.

"In court, Seth faced multiple serious charges, including Unauthorised Access to a Computer System, Computer Fraud, and Money Laundering. He entered a plea of not guilty to all twenty counts. The court granted him bail, allowing his release on a bond of Ksh1,500,000 or a cash bail of Ksh500,000," the statement concluded.

The case is slated for mention on March 3, 2026, as authorities continue with their investigations.