The National Police Service (NPS) has launched an investigation following a security incident during a public event attended by President William Ruto in Wajir County.

In a statement on Thursday, February 12, NPS confirmed that the incident took place during the NYOTA event in Wajir County, which Ruto spearheaded.

"The National Police Service (NPS) acknowledges a security incident that occurred today during the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) event in Wajir County. The event was graced by His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces," the statement read.

NOS stated that the situation did not compromise the safety of the President, other dignitaries, or members of the public, noting that officers on the ground acted quickly to control the situation.

According to the NPS, the response by the Presidential Security Team ensured the event continued without disruption after the momentary scare.

"The NPS wishes to state unequivocally that at no time was the safety of His Excellency the President, other dignitaries, or members of the public compromised. The Presidential Security Team and other officers on the ground acted with the utmost professionalism and speed to de-escalate the situation and restore order," the statement added.

File image of the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja

NPS also confirmed that the individual involved was immediately arrested and that a formal probe has already been launched.

The Inspector General of Police has assigned a team to examine the incident within a three-day timeline, focusing on identifying any procedural weaknesses and implementing corrective measures.

"The individual involved was swiftly apprehended, and the event proceeded without further interruption. The Inspector General of Police, Mr Douglas Kanja, has formed a team to conduct an inquiry into the matter within three days, to identify any procedural gaps that may have contributed to this breach, and to take immediate remedial measures," the statement further read.

This comes months after a light moment unfolded in Ngulia, Taita Taveta County, after a black rhino briefly charged toward President William Ruto during the launch of the Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Ruto, accompanied by senior government officials including Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General Erustus Kanga and National Security Advisor Monica Juma, had travelled to the sanctuary to witness the symbolic release of a rhino into the wild.

The team arrived at the site aboard a tourist van before climbing onto the back of a nearby truck positioned a short distance from the transport container holding the rhino.

KWS rangers then moved in to open the container, but as the massive animal stepped out, it suddenly turned toward Ruto’s direction and made a brief charge.

This prompted startled reactions from those on the truck, but the rhino quickly changed course and sprinted in the opposite direction.

The unexpected moment drew laughter and playful comments from officials, including the president himself.

“It wanted chaos?” Ruto remarked as the crowd burst into laughter.

One of the officials standing close to Ruto then teased him about his reaction, saying, “Mr. President, were you a little concerned? I saw you back up; you were moving.”