Editor's Review EALA Member of Parliament Winnie Odinga has weighed in on the ongoing wrangles within the ODM party.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Winnie Odinga has weighed in on the ongoing wrangles within the ODM party.

In a statement on Thursday, February 12, Winnie said the dispute within the party is not about the leaders but about the party's core values.

She emphasized that the ODM party was founded on sacrifice and commitment to the people, not as a political vehicle of convenience.

“Today, this fight in ODM is not about individual leaders; it is about the soul, virtues, and values of ODM.

“I have said this over and over again, ODM is not a special purpose vehicle (SPV),” said the EALA MP.

File image of Winnie Odinga.

Winnie recalled the controversial swearing-in of the late Raila Odinga in 2018 said the decision was influenced by the will of the people.

“He (Raila) had trepidations; he did not want any more harm done to his people, but the people told him that they wanted his swearing in.

“He accepted what the people were saying, and he went on that stage because he was prepared to die for his people,” she stated.

The EALA MP went on to say ODM leaders who have not fought for the people are not fit to speak on behalf of the party.

Winnie argued that sacrifice is a key qualifier for leadership within the ODM party.

“If you didn’t put your life on the line for the people when they risked their own lives, then you are not fit to speak on behalf of the people of ODM because you simply don’t understand their sacrifice,” she stated.

Further, the EALA lawmaker said ODM represents more than a political organization, adding that the party believes in and listens to its members.

“ODM and what Baba fought for is not a joke. It’s not a footnote in history. It is not paying people to wear party colors and chant, ODM is not that simple.

“ODM believes in its people. It believes in its members, and ODM listens to its people,” she concluded.

This comes the ODM National Executive Council (NEC) dismissed Edwin Sifuna as Secretary General.

The Nairobi Senator was kicked out following a meeting that was chaired by ODM party leader Oburu Oginga.

However, Sifuna moved to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) and secured orders temporarily blocking his ouster from the position.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues orders staying the implementation of the Resolution made by the National Executive Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party on 11th February, 2026 to remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party," the ruling read.

The Tribunal also restrained the parties involved from proceeding with the publication of the contested resolution in the Kenya Gazette.