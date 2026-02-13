Editor's Review Applicants have expressed their frustration about the entire recruitment process.



The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has rescheduled the online aptitude test after applicants reported technical issues when taking the test.

Applicants intimated that they were unable to submit their answers on the online form despite completing the test within the stipulated time.

KPA has sent emails to the candidates for the job informing them that the online test has been rescheduled.

Those who applied for the administrative assistant, artisan, and laboratory technician positions will resit their test on Monday, February 16.

"Following your job application for the position of Administrative Assistant, please note that the online test has been rescheduled. The test will now take place on the date and time indicated below:" the email read in part.

Those who applied for graduate trainee positions also received emails confirming a reschedule. However, KPA did not provide them with a date or time.

They wondered how a governmental office had not preempted the system failure, given the huge number of applicants who had applied for the job.

Other applicants alleged that the technical hitch was deliberate and was meant to lock out Kenyans and that KPA had already picked people to fill the position.

Earlier, the Authority assured applicants of a fair application process and warned them not to fall into the trap of on artists promising to secure them a job.

KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto had revealed in a past interview that 531,233 Kenyans had applied for the 296 advertised jobs.

The magnitude of the number of applicants lays bare the grim reality of employment rises in the country.