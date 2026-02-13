Editor's Review Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku has fired back at Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga over remarks that the ODM Party has its eyes on the Deputy President’s seat.

Speaking on Thursday, February 12, Ruku defended Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, insisting that the position is occupied and not up for political negotiations.

The Cabinet Secretary made it clear that any such opportunity would only arise in the future and when Kindiki is the president.

"Prof. Kithure Kindiki is the current Deputy President of Kenya. He will continue serving as Kenya's Deputy President from 2027 to 2032.

"If ODM wants the Deputy President's seat, we are ready to give them that position in 2032 when Kithure Kindiki becomes President. But for now, the seat is not vacant," he said.

This comes days after Oburu clarified the ODM Party's position on the Deputy President seat ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 11, he said the seat remains a key target for the Orange Democratic Movement.

Oburu addressed claims that his earlier remarks had been misunderstood regarding ODM’s interest in the position and the current office holder.

"There was something that people misinterpreted. They claimed that I said that ODM does not want the DP seat, but that's the position we have our eyes on. What I said is that we do not have a personal grudge or issue with Kindiki, but that seat is a public position," he said.

Much earlier, President William Ruto had hinted at partnering with ODM in the 2027 General Election to form the next government.

Speaking during Raila Odinga's funeral on Sunday, October 19, Ruto said he would not stand by and watch the ODM party crumble under political divisions.

The Head of State urged politicians seeking to destabilize the party to desist.

"By the grace of God, ODM will either form the government or be part of the next government. What I cannot allow, out of respect for Raila, and I will do everything I can with God’s help, is for those who want to destroy the ODM party and go play opposition politics outside. That will not happen," he said.