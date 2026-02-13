Editor's Review President William Ruto has departed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly.

In a statement on Friday, February 13, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the summit brings together African leaders to deliberate on continental prioritie.

"President William Ruto departs this afternoon for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly, convened amid global uncertainty and economic shifts, where leaders will set continental priorities and advance Agenda 2063," the statement read.

During the summit, Ruto is expected to play key roles in advancing institutional reforms within the continental body and climate action efforts.

"As AU Champion for Institutional Reform, President Ruto will present a progress report on strengthening the Union's effectiveness, credibility, and financial sustainability. He will also chair Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and table its report, reinforcing Africa's common position on climate action, adaptation, resilience, and climate finance," the statement added.

Ruto will also lead discussions aimed at deepening trade ties across the continent through the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

"The President will further chair the inaugural African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Committee meeting, underscoring Kenya's commitment to deeper regional integration and expanded intra-African trade," the statement continued.

On the sidelines of the summit, Ruto is scheduled to engage in bilateral talks with various leaders to strengthen cooperation in key sectors.

"On the margins of the Summit, President Ruto will hold bilateral engagements to advance partnerships in trade, investment, health, and security, and mobilise support for Kenya's national transformation agenda, spanning infrastructure, agro-industrial development supported by expanded irrigation, and energy security," the statement concluded.

File image of President William Ruto

This comes about two weeks after Ruto held talks with United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who is on an official visit to Kenya.

In a statement on Thursday, January 29, Ruto outlined the scope of the discussions, saying they revolved around shared priorities between Kenya and the US at both bilateral and regional levels.

He noted that the talks reinforced the long-standing partnership between the two countries, describing the relationship as stable and built on common values and interests.

"Met United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who is on a two-day visit to Kenya, at State House Nairobi. We discussed various bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

"Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening our already excellent relationship with the US, built on mutual respect and shared interests," he said.

A major highlight of the meeting was health sector collaboration, where Kenya and the US have entered into a groundbreaking framework aimed at boosting healthcare delivery.

"We noted last year's Ksh208 billion Kenya-US Health Cooperation Framework, the first in the world under the America First Global Health Strategy, and pointed out that it is a signature example of the excellent ties between our two countries and governments," the president added.

Ruto explained the structure of the deal, pointing out that it departs from traditional aid channels and instead strengthens direct state cooperation.

"The agreement is a government-to-government deal that is a major shot in the arm for the delivery of our universal healthcare programme and bypasses traditional NGO intermediaries," he continued.

Trade and economic relations also featured prominently, with Ruto describing the exchange of goods between the two countries as balanced and beneficial to businesses on both sides.

"Pleased that our bilateral trade is also mutually beneficial and balanced, giving the private sector many opportunities to do business and thrive. In 2024, Kenya exported goods worth $737 million to the US, while the US bought goods worth $771 million from Kenya," he further said.

On access to the American market, Ruto highlighted the continued importance of AGOA in supporting African exports and boosting Kenya’s trade footprint abroad.

"The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), through which thousands of African goods and products enter the US market duty-free and quota-free, has been significant in increased trade from Kenya and other countries from our continent," he stated.