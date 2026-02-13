Editor's Review Omanyo maintained that she will not be intimidated into selling ODM.

ODM's acting Secretary General, Catherine Omanyo, has accused Senator Sifuna of double speak about the party's association with President William Ruto.

Speaking during a rally in Magarini on Friday, February 13, Omanyo dismissed Sifuna's stance on Ruto, whom the former SG accused of interfering with the party.

She claimed that the Nairobi Senator played a key role in the arrangement that he is now vehemently fighting.

Omanyo stated that Sifuna frequented State House, and the meetings resulted in the formation of the broad-based government.

"Sifuna used to accompany the late Raila Odinga to State House, where discussions were held about the formation of a broad-based government, yet yesterday he claimed that he did not recognise the arrangement," she stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of ODM Acting Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo

The acting SG, who doubles as the Busia County Woman Representative, questioned why Sifuna opposed Senator Oburu Odinga's ascention to the party leader position.

"Sifuna swore in Oburu Odunga in broad daylight, then went to the media to state that he does not recognise him. What is that?" She posed.

Omanyo brushed off the negative sentiments by politicians who opined that she would not fit in Sifuna's shoes.

She told off former Makueni Governor, Kivutha Kibwana, who trolled her for struggling to pronounce the word 'Constitutionalism', stating that she would not be intimidated.

"ODM is my home, and I will not sell the party. I will not be intimidated. I have been told that I am not well educated and that I am a political nobody, but I forgive them," stated.

The Acting Secretary-General received overwhelming support from the ODM leaders present at the rally, who vouched for her.

While addressing his ouster, Sifuna termed it a directive from Ruto. The former SG claimed that his woes were because he did not support the President.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Geoffrey Osotsi claimed that Oburu received a call from State House before the National Delegates Committee meeting.