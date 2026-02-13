Editor's Review HSBC has banned food and drinks from outside during the event.

HSBC has issued a list of dos and don'ts ahead of the SVNS 2 rugby event scheduled to take place between February 14 and 15.

In a guidebook released on Friday, February 13, HSBC informed fans that only those with valid tickets will be allowed to attend the event.

HSBC confirmed that the event was sold out and that no tickets would be sold at the gate.

The organisers stated that police officers have been deployed to Nyayo Stadium to manage ticket fraud cases.

"Anyone found in possession of or attempting to use a ticket will be denied entry and face prosecution in accordance with the law," the circular read in part.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Kenyan Rugby fans during a past event.



Attendees have been advised not to present tickets against sharing their ticket details with anyone else apart from the TikoHUB staff.

HSBC recommended that those attending the event should use ride-hailing cabs, public transport, shared rides and drop-offs to avoid traffic congestion.

Holders of regular tickets have been informed to access Nyayo Stadium through gates located along Lang'ata Road and Uhuru Highway.

Entry for VIPs will be strictly through the gate along the Aerodrome Road. Early arrival at the event is encouraged.

HSBC has banned pets, weapons, food and drinks from outside, the use of drones, and illegal drugs or substances.

The organisers have encouraged attendees to carry sunscreen, bucket hats or caps, sunglasses and wear comfortable clothing that matches the weather.

Both the Kenyan men's and women's rugby teams will play in the event. Each will play five games to qualify for the semifinals and finals.

Earlier, the National Police Service issued an advisory on traffic disruptions in the city during the event.