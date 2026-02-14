Editor's Review The Cabinet carried out appointments in state agencies on Friday, February 13.

President William Ruto and several members of his Cabinet have undertaken changes in various state agencies.

In a gazette notice published on Friday, February 13, the head of state undertook reappointments in two agencies.

He reappointed Ugas Mohamed as the non-executive chairperson of the Board of Directors of Capital Markets Authority for a period of three years.

At the same time, the head of state reappointed Sally Njambi Mahihu to be the non-executive chairperson of the Board of the Kenya Investment Authority, for a period of three years.

Still in the Capital Markets Authority, National Treasury John Mbadi reappointed Elena Natalia Pellegrini, Meshack Moses Kiprono, Gibson Kimani Maina, and Michael Bowen as members of the authority's board for three years.

President William Ruto chairing a Cabinet meeting at State House Nairobi.

Elsewhere, Gender and Culture CS Hannar Wendot appointed Rebecca Ghati Maroa as the non-executive chairperson of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund for a period of three years.

Co-operatives and MSMEs Development CS Wycliffe Oparanya reappointed former Kisumu governor Jack Ranguma as a member and non-executive chairperson of the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority board of directors for three years.

On his part, Agriculture and Livestock Development CS Mutahi Kagwe appointed Makarios Munanga Makwata as a member of the Kenya Dairy Board, a post he will occupy for three years.

CS Kagwe also reappointed Genesio Mugo as the chairperson of the Kenya Dairy Board, and Abraham Kiplel Rugut, Mercy Karimi Mbogo, Mike Koross, Fatuma Abdi Haji, Josephine Moraa Omanwa, Beth Wangare Mbuthia, and Kenneth Pkemoi Lomaibong as members of the board.

Tourism and Wildlife CS Rebecca Miano also published an appointment in the gazette notice.

She appointed Zippie Metto to be a member of the Tourism Fund for three years.