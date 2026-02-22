Editor's Review Morara observed that Babu Owino will have blundered should he decide to quit the mainstream political side.

Political activist Morara Kebaso says winning the Nairobi governorship may be a tall order for Embakasi East MP Babu Owino if he doesn't calculate well.

Speaking in an online interview, Morara noted that Nairobi politics revolve around the mainstream parties, and that Babu could hurt his chances should he decide to quit ODM.

According to Morara, the city governorship goes hand in hand with the presidential vote.

Anyone vying in neither of the serious camps cannot win it, Morara suggested.

"Nairobi is a bit more complicated. I would really wish that Babu wins, but I am worried for him. Nairobi is for mainstream politics. You just can't get in with any other party. The parties for the main presidential contenders always have a say," he said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

He referenced the previous elections in which the seat was taken by either of the major sides represented in the presidential ballot.

In this case, Morara said, the seat would be taken by a candidate either backed by President William Ruto or the United Opposition.

Morara observed that the governorship could be won by a candidate vying on the broad-based government ticket or Rigathi Gachagua's DCP.

In either case, Morara implied Babu has no chance, given that DCP had identified its candidate, with the broad-based government side seeming not to consider Babu.

He noted that the tribal aspect will also play in the city politics.

"Tribalism and kingpin politics play a lot in Kenya politics. That is the biggest challenge. Tribal kingpins have a tight grip on power and political parties," he said.

Babu, along with others, is part of the group resisting any possible alliance between the Orange party and President William Ruto.

During a press briefing last December, Gachagua urged him to join DCP and use it as his platform for the 2027 campaigns.

The former deputy president remarked that the two would lose backing within ODM, whose senior leadership appears to be leaning toward President Ruto.

Gachagua claimed that Ruto, having allegedly “taken over” ODM, is now seeking to sideline key figures in the party who oppose his agenda.

He advised Babu to think about joining DCP, or even the Wiper Party, as a way to preserve their political approach, which currently seems at odds with ODM.