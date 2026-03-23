Editor's Review As Ndegwa addressed the media, a man believed to be Tuju was heard screaming in the background.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru on Monday, March 23, claimed that the police officers at the Karen Police Station allegedly bundled ex-Caninet Secretary Raphael Tuju into a Subaru vehicle.

Speaking to the press at the station, Njiru claimed that the police had arrived at Tuju's Karen home and asked him to head to the Karen precinct.

The Advocate of the High Court claimed that the police refused to book him on the occurrence book and attempted to force his client into an awaiting vehicle.

"We were told that we are coming to Karen Police Station. They have pushed him into a Subaru and said that they want to take him to another station,

During the interview with the press, Njiru ran back into the station after a man believed to be Tuju kept on screaming, ' You are breaking my back'.

A file image of lawyer Ndegwa Njiru.



The lawyer returned and told the media that the police, who were armed, were attempting to abduct the former CS.

"We are not leaving this station until you record him in an OB. The police are abducting Tuju. They have forced him in a Subaru and are actually breaking his back

"As we speak, Tuju is unwell; they have hurt his back. That was serious violence, and we are waiting for the doctors to advise us on how to deal with this medical emergency," Njiru claimed.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced that it will hold a press conference at 4 p.m

The alleged attempted abduction happened within hours of Tuju resurfacing after he went missing for days.

In an earlier statement, the former CS claimed that he was in hiding after an unmarked vehicle trailed him in Karen after he attended an interview at Ramogi TV.

He explained that he managed to lose the vehicle trailing him thanks to his knowledge of the Karen area and that he abandoned his vehicle to go into hiding.

Tuju further revealed that he had been seeking refuge with a family in Kiambu County, who provided him with a safe place to hide before his re-emergence.