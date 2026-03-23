Editor's Review Junet criticised the late Mwai Kibaki and former President Uhuru Kenyatta over their leadership styles.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, on Monday, March 23, called out Siaya Governor James Orengo over his questioning of President William Ruto's trips across the country.





Speaking in Uriri, Junet lashed out at Orengo, who accused President Ruto of gallivanting on vehicle sunroofs instead of sitting in his office and working for Kenyans.





He claimed that the Head of State's trips across the country allowed him to be in touch with the people and understand their needs.





The MP claimed that presidents who were domiciled in State House lacked an understanding of their people and sensationally claimed that the late Mwai Kibaki struggled to be re-elected because of that.





"He claimed that Kibaki sat in office and worked. It is true, but he did not meet the people to let them know about the work he had done, and that is why he had to rig the 2007 election at the expense of Kenyans," he stated.





A file image of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed during a political rally.





The lawmaker also took a swipe at retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he accused of being numb to the issues affecting Kenyans.





Junet downplayed claims by former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, that the votes from the Nyanza region were not enough to guarantee Ruto's re-election.





"I heard him claiming that Nyanza votes cannot make anyone the President of Kenya. Shetani Ahindwe! In 2027, he will understand that the Luo vote can make anyone the Head of State," he stated.





Meanwhile, President Ruto continued his attacks on the United Opposition, sensationally rebranding it to 'Useless Opposition' and 'Alternative Nothing'.





He reiterated that Gachagua and his cohort should not be allowed anywhere close to public office.





Ruto is on a four-day tour of the Nyanza region. He was in Migori County, where he commissioned the Piny Owacho Hospital and laid the foundation stone of Mabera Modern Market.